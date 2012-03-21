Drew Brees Speechless About Payton After Hurricane Goodell Punishes New Orleans Saints

Early today, the NFL punished Sean Payton and the City of New Orleans for what is now called “bountygate”.
The punishment comes at a time when Drew Brees is negotiating his contract with the same New Orleans Saints and Mickey Loomis who also has been suspended for a major part of the upcoming season. Loomis’s suspension begins April 1 during what might be the most important part of the year for the Saints or for any team, player signing, draft and pre-season contracts.
What are others saying about the greatest punishment the city of New Orleans has taken since Katrina by Hurricane Roger Goodell?
Here is a sample:
The punishment handed out to the Saints significantly dwarfs that handed down by the league against the New England Patriots in 2007 for what became known as the Spygate scandal. There were no suspensions when the Patriots were found to have improperly videotaped opponents’ signals, but the Patriots lost a first-round draft pick; Coach Bill Belichick was fined $500,000; and the team was fined an additional $250,000. NY Times
mortreport Chris Mortensen
Sean Payton also will lose $7.5 million - his base pay as the Saints coach from the contract extension he signed before 2011.
leezurik Lee Zurik
Former Saint Joe Horn says EVERY NFL team has a program like the Saints bounty program. Says in KC and ATL players were paid for cart offs.
roddywhitetv Roddy White
To all the saints fans I'm not laughing this is serious and the nfl is not playing I like beating y'all when y'all at your best
mortreport Chris Mortensen
Want to host a Super Bowl? Indy loses Manning for a year and his Colts career. New Orleans host this season; Saints just drilled#justsaying
|
Until they can come up with a list of player that the Saints knocked out of games or prove what hits were illegal during the Williams time here, no it's not fair. I wish the city would tell the NFL to take the Super Bowl, since they're taking everything else. We don't want to see two other teams in it, that probably have done the same thing. Also why didn't New England's coach get suspended for a year, he was flat out cheating..Carey Bowers, Bayoubuzz reader
Voice your opinion, send it to us at steve @bayoubuzz.com
NFL Press Release: NFL Pounds New Orleans Saints For Bountygate
New Orleans Saints Bountygate: NFL Suspends Sean Payton, Greg
New Orleans Saints Bountygate Penalties Fall But The Fans Are The Real Victims Williams, Loomis--Is It Fair?