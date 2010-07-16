New Orleans Saints: Al Woods, Joe Horn, Travis Jones, Rickey Jackson, Drew Brees, Louisiana Tour

The Saints signed their first draft choice on Thursday when defensive tackle Al Woods and the team agreed to terms. He is the only draft choice the Saints have signed, but the team will be busy signing the other picks before the start of training camp on July 29. NFL teams don't like to sign draft picks too early because the clubs believe the players will party too much instead of reporting in shape for camp. Woods. 6-foot-4, 307 pounds, was a fourth- round draft choice. The Saints have also signed former receiver Joe Horn. 36, to a contract, not to play, but to be able to retire as a Saint....Saints assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges in an alleged real estate scam involving more than 40 persons in northeastern Texas. Court records show Jones also signed a factual statement admitting his role in the alleged scam, which netted him about $86,000. Jones, who hasn't sentenced, remains employed by the Saints. Team spokesman Greg Bensel said the Saints are aware of the charges, but have no comment...More than 10,000 Saints fans descended on the Lafayette Convention Center to witness the stop in Lafayette on Thursday. Each of the three stops the Saints Championship Tour attracted more than 10,000 fans. The thousands of fans took in everything from elements of the interactive Saints Experience, to exhibits featuring the Hall of Fame career of defensive terror Rickey Jackson, as well as exhibits featuring the 2009 Saints' championship season. "Each stop in the exhibit means something different to each person, whether it is bringing back memories or a chance for them to learn something new and see things they might have seen only on television., such as the Lombardi Trophy," said former Saints returner Michael Lewis.. The tour will continue for the next two weeks, with stops in Houma (July 20), Baton Rouge (July 22), Jackson (July 26) Pensacola (July 27) and Mobile (July 28) and Biloxi-Gulfport (July 29).. The final day of the tour coincides with the players reporting to training camp and begin preparations for a new season.....SOME HITHER, OTHERS YON: Drew Brees, on his future after football: "I won't close the door on anything. There's a lot of things I'd love to do later on in life. I'm 31. I feel like I'm pretty young. Hopefully, I have another 5 to 10years in the NFL ahead of me. There are a lot of opportunities out there."...