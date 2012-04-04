As Payton Faces Goodell, NFL Appeal Thursday, Why Parcells-Vikes Story Now?

Amid the Bountygate appeals discussion, suddenly surfaces a report that the Minnesota Vikings sought the services of one, Bill Parcells, the man whose name has surfaced as the interim coach for Sean Payton. However, there are questions why this information is now becoming public.

Says SBNation:

“Tom Pelissero of ESPN 1500 in Minneapolis that, while the Vikings did approach Parcells, it didn't happen anytime recently. Other reports are now saying Parcells to Minnesota won't be happening. It's unclear exactly when the talks happened but Pelissero reports that the Vikings supposed interest smells like a leverage ploy by Parcells.

The timing of Wednesday's revelation in the Post -- three months after Spielman's promotion to GM and in the middle of Parcells' reported negotiations to become the Saints' interim coach during Payton's one-year suspension -- makes this seem like nothing more than a leverage ploy.



To be fair, maybe Parcells wasn't responsible for leaking the news but it sure does seem like a situation in which Parcells is creating leverage.”



Appeal time

Now, Thursday appears to be the day for coach Sean Payton, general manager Mickey Loomis and assistant head coach Joe Vitt to have their NFL bountygate appeals heard

Aiello also said former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who has since taken a job as defensive coordinator with the St. Louis Rams, did not appeal his indefinite suspension.

The Saints linebacking corps will have a different look this season. They signed Curtis Lofton last week and now have Hawthorne as well.

Where Hawthorne fits in remains to be seen. Lofton projects as the starting middle linebacker. With Jo-Lonn Dubar gone to the Rams, nobody really distinguished themselves last season.

Hawthorne's arrival makes it seem like the Saints are preparing for the season without Jon Vilma.

According to the league, Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma offered $10,000 to any New Orleans player who sidelined Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre during the 2010 NFC championship game.

Hawthorne, 6-0, 246 pounds, was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2008. In four seasons with the Seahawks, Hawthorne appeared in 61 games with 41 starts, where he notched 336 tackles (240 solo), six sacks, seven interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 15 passes defensed and one defensive touchdown. The former Texas Christian standout handled starting duties for the Seahawks since week nine of the 2009 campaign, recording at least 100 tackles each season, leading Seattle in stops the last two. Hawthorne has also recorded 15 tackles on special teams.



SOME hither, others yon: Nike rolled out its new uniforms for all 32 teams on Tuesday at a gala celebration in New York. Running back Pierre Thomas was there to model the new Saints uniform. For those concerned about drastic changes, fear not. The majority of uniforms received tweaks to fabric and composition, but Nike managed to have a little fun with the Seahawks' uniforms. Seattle's uniforms received the most drastic makeover of all, with a revamped helmet logo and revised color and design schemes for the team's home and away jerseys. Players expressed excitement over the uniform's lightweight and greater range of motion...

by Ed Staton and Bayoubuzz Staff

