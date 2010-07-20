Elena Kagan: Senate Judiciary Committee Ok's Obama's Supreme Nominee

The nomination now goes to the full Senate for confirmation.
Prior to the vote, President Barack Obama had issued the following statement:
Elena Kagan is one of this country’s leading legal minds, and has shown throughout this process that, if confirmed, she would be a fair and impartial Supreme Court Justice who understands how decisions made by the Court affect the lives of everyday Americans. Today’s vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee is a bipartisan affirmation of her strong performance during her confirmation hearings. I want to thank the Judiciary Committee for giving her a thorough, timely and respectful hearing, and I look forward to the full Senate taking up and voting on this nomination before the August recess.
