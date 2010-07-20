Elena Kagan: Senate Judiciary Committee Ok's Obama's Supreme Nominee

Elena Kagan, the Solicitor General and President Barack Obama's nominee to become the newest member of the US Supreme Court passed the first major hurcle. Kagain, in a 13-6 vote was endorsed by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s vote, Mr. Lindsey Graham, senator from South Carolina was the sole republican voting for the selection. Twelve Democrats voted in her favor. in voting in her favor.

The nomination now goes to the full Senate for confirmation.

Prior to the vote, President Barack Obama had issued the following statement:

Elena Kagan is one of this country’s leading legal minds, and has shown throughout this process that, if confirmed, she would be a fair and impartial Supreme Court Justice who understands how decisions made by the Court affect the lives of everyday Americans. Today’s vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee is a bipartisan affirmation of her strong performance during her confirmation hearings. I want to thank the Judiciary Committee for giving her a thorough, timely and respectful hearing, and I look forward to the full Senate taking up and voting on this nomination before the August recess.

