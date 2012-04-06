Bizarre Saints Bountygate, Gleason Did Not Permit Release Gregg Williams Rant

Not only are there questions as to the timing of graphic Sean Pamphilon video tape presenting the audio of former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams instructing his players how to hurt opposing 49ers body parts. Now, there is an issue as to whether it should have been released at all.

No, said Steve Gleason, the former Saint, suffering from ALS, who paid for the filming of the Saints.

From NFL.com

"Sean Pamphilon and I have an agreement that all recordings ultimately belong to me and my family," Gleason wrote in a statement obtained by NFL.com's Steve Wyche. "Nothing can be released without my explicit approval. I did not authorize the public release of any recordings."

Then the Times Picayune published a statement by Pamphilon.

"If this story hadn't broken and been made public, I would not have shared this," wrote Pamphilon, who didn't explain why he chose to release the audio just hours before the Saints' appeals of their "bounty"-related punishments. "I would not have compromised my personal relationships and risked damaging Steve Gleason's relationship with the Saints. I would have crafted these words and sentiments for another forum, perhaps years down the road."

Sure sounds like a lawsuit ready to filed any moment, doesn’t it?

On Thursday when members to the Saints brass had their appeals heard for their roles in the Saints bountygate, the audio was released of Gregg William's speech instructing Saints players to injure 49ers players in their wild-card playoff game last season.



How will the damning audio effect the Saints' appeals? We'll know very soon.



The audio of Williams, who was Saints defensive coordinator then, is of his giving his players a pep talk spiced with provocative language.



Sample of Williams speech: On Kyle Williams: "We need to find out in the first two series, that little wide receiver, No. 10 about his concussion. We need to f_____ put a lick of him right now. He needs to decide. He needs to decide."



Attorney David Cornwell, who represented the Saints brass at the appeals, said he viewed Williams' comments as a "rogue coach about to get fired."



Cornwell's comments and Williams' speech have made him the Lee Harvey Oswald of bountygate.

Despite Williams' tough talk, the 49ers defeated the Saints 36-32 in what turned out to be Williams' last game as Saints defensive coordinator. He left the team to become the defensive coordinator of the Rams before the NFL penalties were announced.



The 49ers defense, one of the best in the league, knocked two Saints players out of the game-- running back Pierre Thomas and tight end Jimmy Graham. Thomas got a legal helmet-to-helmet hit Early in tne game and didn't return becuase of a concussion.



The explicit language that Williams used in the defensive meeting before the 49ers game, didn't offend me because I've been covering pro football for more than 45 years, and the language I heard did not shock me. I've heard worse stuff coming out of the mouths of players and coaches. Pro football is a violent game and the language is peppery to persons outside of football.



Documentary filmmaker Sean Pamphilon, who was at the game filming a feature on former Saint Steve Gleason, should never have been allowed in a defensive team meeting. I'm surprised he was.

More on Williams' speech:



Don Banks, SI.com: "With that explosive new piece of evidence regarding his favorite motivational techniques surfacing via audio tape, exited former Saints defensive coordinator/bounty program mastermind Gregg Williams has handed the NFL the ultimate bludgeon and all but dared Roger Goodell to transform Williams indefinite suspension into a career death sentence."



Micheal Irwin, Hall of Fame wide receiver: "Since you were a baby, you've understood never take out a man's knees, and on tape he's talking about taking out an ACL. I almost thew up when I heard it. I pulled back any covers I had for a coach. If he gets out of the league forever, it would be the right thing to do."



Donto Whitner, 49ers safety: "These are my teammates. If those things are true, I think it's really disgusting and something should be done about it to a higher extreme than what's already been done. You're out there intending to hurt guys. This is their careers and how they take care of their families."



Kenny Williams, Chicago White Sox GM and father of 49ers wide receiver Kyle Williams: "...suspension or not, it's probably best I'm never in a room with Greg Williams and wonder if such an order crosses the lines of aggressive, competitive spirit we all know and love about the sport. This leans closer to a criminal act."



Pat Yasinskas, ESPN: "Some of Williams' speech can be interpreted as typical rhetoric from an NFL defensive coach, but of it is indefensible."



Mike Sando,ESPN: "Williams' NFL future already was in jeopardy,but his career is likely finished now with the release of this damning audio evidence."



by Ed Staton and Bayoubuzz Staff



Advertise on Bayoubuzz.com

(Visit Louisiana Sports Talk.com for a sale ending soon on Saints, LSU merchandise)

Read latest in Saints news



DO YOU AGREE OR DISAGREE WITH THIS COLUMN? LOGIN WITH FACEBOOK AND TELL US BELOW HOW YOU FEEL ABOUT THESE ISSUES. YOUR COMMENTS WILL APPEAR ON YOUR FACEBOOK PAGE. ALSO, IF YOU LIKE THIS COLUMN, PLEASE HIT THE RECOMMEND BUTTON BELOW AND/OR USE THE SOCIAL MEDIA BUTTONS. THANK YOU.

Join Our Email List

Email:





