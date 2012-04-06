George Will is wrong about Jindal for VP, Bobby only plays a conservative on TV

In his latest column, George Will recommends that presumptive GOP nominee Mitt Romney choose Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal or Congressman Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) as his running mate. He claims that Ryan and Jindal have “intellectual firepower, born of immersion in policy complexities, sufficient to refute Obama's meretricious claims and derelictions of duty."

Obviously, Mr. Will has been in the Beltway for far too long. While Congressman Paul Ryan might not be a bad choice, Will has been reading too many Jindal press releases about the supposed reforms inLouisiana.

Today inLouisiana, we are facing another fiscal crisis. Job growth is anemic, crime is rampant, poverty is high, our educational system is in shambles, and our road conditions are deplorable. Our population is stagnant as we have lost a quarter of our congressional delegation in the last two decades. Governing Magazine just namedLouisianaas the most corrupt state in the nation.

The Governor’s signature reform in the first term, the supposed ethics bill, practically exempts the executive branch of government. Legislative efforts to include the executive branch have been stymied by the Governor.

In fact, the Governor rules the Louisiana Legislature with an iron fist. Any lawmaker who opposes the Governor’s legislation can lose their leadership position. The leaders of the Senate and House were chosen by Jindal and must blindly support his policies. To the consternation ofLouisianaconservatives, Jindal chose former liberal Democrat and Edwin Edwards supporter John Alario as the State Senate President.

The Governor has given top jobs in his administration to political cronies and friends and family members of his former Chief of Staff. These lucrative jobs were awarded secretly without public input and without any chance for truly qualified people from outside of the incestuous world ofLouisianapolitics to apply. However, once you are part of Team Jindal, the Governor is quite loyal. His Commission of Administration was recently booked with DWI, yet still has his job and received no suspension.

{jvotesystem poll=|2|}

The President of the LSU system, John Lombardi, issued a memo asking all employees to remain quiet during budget discussions for risk of offending the thin skinned Governor. One woman who did speak out, Martha Manuel, former Director of the Office of Elderly Affairs, lost her position in government. What was her crime? She gave honest testimony under oath before a legislative committee.

To complement his lack of real accomplishments as Governor, Jindal is a total phony. He is not a real conservative, only he plays one on television. He pretends to be a conservative in front of the television cameras as he travels across the country giving speeches. By the way, he has spent more time outside ofLouisianathan any Governor in history. The trips are usually political in nature, to help Jindal boost his national profile. To make matters worse, the costs of flying his security detail and staff are borne by the struggling taxpayers ofLouisiana.

A real conservative would support real ethics reform, real spending reform, real transparency, real economic development, and would focus on the job he was elected to do.

To the outside world, the Governor may seem to be quite popular. However, he only received 66 percent of the vote in the last election against no viable competition. He has survived multiple recall efforts and is facing another one filed by disgruntled teachers.

If given the nod by Massachusettsmoderate multiple-choice Mitt Romney to be his vice presidential nominee, Jindal will accept faster than it took LSU football coach Les Miles to bench Jarrett Lee as quarterback. Jindal’s goal is to escapeLouisianafor national glory. The selection as the vice presidential nominee would be his dream come true.

The losers would be the Republican Party and the nation, but the winners would be the people ofLouisianawho would have a chance to have a true Governor once again.

Ideally, Romney should balance the ticket with a Republican who has real world experience. He should choose someone who knows what it is like to do a full day of work and meet a payroll. He should choose someone who has fought for our country and shown uncommon bravery. Ideally, Romney should choose Congressman Allen West (R-FL) for he would be a tremendous addition to the ticket. West is a true conservative, articulate, and extremely knowledgeable of world affairs.

In contrast, Bobby Jindal is a life long politician and bureaucrat. While he knows the details of government policies, he does not know how to relate to average Americans for he has little to no real world experience.

As the vice presidential nominee, Bobby Jindal would offer talking points and a resume, but not real accomplishments.

Mitt Romney could do worse and possibly select U.S. Senator Olympia Snowe (R-Maine), but he could do much better. For the sake of the Republican Party, let’s hope Mitt Romney is not listening to George Will and listens to people who really know something about Bobby Jindal, the people ofLouisiana.

by Jeff Crouere

--

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .













