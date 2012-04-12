Is Parcells really out of the New Orleans Saints coaching position to replace Peyton?

Most of the sports world are accepting the man at his statement.

Yet, one is not. Bill Kirwan of CBSSports.com sees it otherwise or at least sort of. In his article, “Parcells out of picture to coach Saints in 2012? Yeah, right”, he appears to talk out loud either hoping that Parcells will reconsider or looking at the crystal ball from a different perspective.

Kirwan wrote, “I had a good discussion about Bill Parcells potentially joining the Saints with Phil Simms last week. He believes he should take the job and probably is even excited about doing it. As Phil pointed out, Bill Parcells knows exactly how to put out the fire of expectations. He simply says he's not going to do it, and the story goes on the shelf for the time being. Joe Vitt the interim head coach and suspended for the first six games? I don't think so. That's more farfetched than Bill Belichick sitting in the corner office being the head coach at the Jets.”

After stating such, Kirwan gave his reasons why Parcells is the ultimate fit.

The Saints never extended an offer to Bill Parcells to be their interim coach while Sean Payton is suspended.



Parcells would have brought some "of his people" with him and the Saints want to control their team and keep their operation "in house." That's why it's likely Joe Vitt, assistant head/linebackers coach will serve as interim coach through preseason, serve his six-game suspension, and return as interim coach.



That way offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. can devote his time with the offense and calling the plays, and Steve Spagunolo can concentrate on putting a defense together.



Both Vitt and Spagnuolo have head-coaching experience with the Rams.



Meanwhile, let's go to former Saints safety Darren Sharper for some entertaining comments on bountygate and suspension/fines for defensive players, which could come next week.



Sharper told NFL.com shortly after the bounty story broke that the league findings were "ridiculous" and he was outraged that someone with the Saints organization tipped off the league to improper activity.



"I don't think that first of all, suspensions and fines are warranted for the players," Sharper told WWL Radio. "I still don't feel as though there is proof that guys received certain benefits from making dirty plays during the games."



Sharper believes Commissioner Roger Goodell should let the players slide.



Sharper was a Pro Bowl safety for the Saints in 2009-10, two seasons in which then defensive coordinator Gregg Williams ran a pay-for-performance system, according to the league. Jon Vilma was the only player named in the investigation and Sharper believes it's unfair to punish a player without what he sees as hard proof.



"You are kind of tinkering on thin ice by saying you are going to take a guy away from the game and have him lose money when you don't necessarily have material or bullet proof that guy did that."

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker and Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware, were NFL.com guests this week and offered their opinions on the Saints situation. All are Pro Bowlers.



"Drew Brees has played with consistency for years, and he'll rally the troops around him. With him in a leadership role, I don't look for much of a letdown," said Matthews.



"The first thing the Saints need to do is sign Drew Brees since he's going to be the quarterback and like a coach on the field," said Welker. "He should get a long-term contract because he deserves it with the roles he'll be playing this season. He'll settle the team down and there won't be much of a letdown"



"Brees will bring this team together and them back on track without outside distractions," said Ware. "He'll get them back in business."

'

A league source told Pro Football Talk.com that the Saints have made "no progress" in long-term contract talks with unsigned franchise player Drew Brees.



The quarterback said twice at a news conference in San Diego that the sides are continuing to work on a long-term deal, "but those talks are apparently going no where.



Brees will be prevented from participating in OTAs without a contract, bit it a long-term deal or his one-year franchise tender. PFT.com's Mike Florio expects the "impasse" to continue into deep spring.







With coach Sean Payton's suspension starting on Monday, it's more important than ever that Brees be involved in the offseason program. That extra leverage hasn't prompted the Saints to increase their offer to the range that Brees would find acceptable.



The impasse will continue much to the ongoing consternation of Saints fans and the city as well.

Ex-Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams blitzed more than any other team in the league last season, but that resulted in only 37 sacks in 18 games. The Saints need a pressure player to complement and spell defensive end Will Smith...Tony Dungy said he hasn't been contacted by the Saints and isn't interested in returning to coaching because he's happy at NBC...

At some point the dust from the Saints' bountygate will settle, but it will not quite go away. Former Saints DT Hollis Thomas, who was with the Saints from 2006 to 2008, tried to find a middle ground when discussing the bounties. "It's a pool," said Hollis. "It's not even a bounty. It's a pool that you just put in. And it's like that on every defense on any team. You have a set of goals. For the defensive guys, quarterback hits are worth this, kill shots are worth this, but everybody keeps saying bounty. It's pretty much a pool."...

Personnel guru Gil Brandt of NFL.com has rated the top 100 players who will be in the draft this season. LSU CB is seventh on his list. "Long arms might be his best asset and he ran better than expected at LSU's pro day with a 4.4 40. He can turn and run with receivers and has great ball skills to go with outstanding quickness. He rates LSU DT Michael Brocker 12th. "Has big frame with very good upper body strength, although he has not played a lot of football. He's about a year away from reaching his full potential as a defensive lineman." Brandt rated LSU receiver Rueben Randle 40th...

by Ed Staton