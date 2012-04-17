Bob Beckel's F-Bomb and those angry liberals

With liberals in control of academia, the unions, Hollywood, Wall Street, the media, and of course, the White House, it would seem the left would be in a very happy mood in our country. Yet, each day, radical liberals show their anger at ordinary Americans and conservatives who do not share their leftist ideology.

For example, on my Ringside radio program (M-F, 7-11 a.m., WGSO 990 AM), the callers who are usually the meanest, nastiest and vilest are the liberals. As a radio talk show host for the past 13 years, there have been a few times, when we were forced to use the “dump” button to unload a caller who used foul language. By the way, we employ a seven second delay for a very good reason! Almost always, the caller is an angry liberal using a profanity to offset a lack of reasoning. Since their arguments do not stand scrutiny, liberals succumb to the horrible temptation to use foul language to compensate. It is a reflection of their weak arguments and anger toward those who do not share their radical outlook.

Such a mindset was on display last night on the Fox News television show “Hannity.” A liberal guest, Bob Beckel, dropped the “F bomb.” He was caught off guard when the show returned from a commercial break. He had been in a heated argument with two conservative guests who joined him on the program. Beckel’s outburst is typical of the angry liberals we see so often in the media.

Like Beckel, many well known liberals are often angry. People like Bill Maher, Kanye West, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, Roseanne Barr, and Spike Lee often spew their venom on-line or on the airwaves. Instead, liberals should be quite happy with the power they possess in our country and throughout the world. Their unworkable and dangerous ideas are dominant in this politically correct world of ours as they control most of the levers of power.

In contrast, conservatives only marginally control the U.S. House of Representatives and some state houses. They certainly do not control the opposition party, the Republicans, for a moderate flip-flopper from Massachusetts has secured the GOP nomination.

If any group of people should be upset, it should be the conservatives; however, these Americans are the ones who usually express their optimism, their faith in God and their desire to save this country from moral and financial ruin. They also possess what is missing in Beckel and so many other liberals, civility and good manners. This good attitude helps spread their message to the undecided and uninformed voters of this country.

Angry liberals are not as effective in spreading any positive messages. Maybe their anger is due to the fact that every day more and more Americans realize that these liberal ideas are impractical, too expensive and, when implemented, do not work.

The Beckel outburst is another chance for Americans to gain an insight into the mind of a hardcore liberal. As we can plainly see, it is not a pretty sight.

--

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

How is race and politics impacting the Martin, Zimmerman case? Discuss this topic by clicking here.









DO YOU AGREE OR DISAGREE WITH THIS COLUMN? Click LOGIN WITH FACEBOOK (You will be logged in) AND TELL US BELOW HOW YOU FEEL ABOUT THESE ISSUES. YOUR COMMENTS WILL APPEAR ON YOUR FACEBOOK PAGE. ALSO, IF YOU LIKE THIS COLUMN, PLEASE HIT THE RECOMMEND BUTTON BELOW AND/OR USE THE SOCIAL MEDIA BUTTONS. THANK YOU.





Join Our Email List

Email:



