How reformer, Louisiana Governor Jindal can really be transformational?

Newt Gingrich called him transformational and that he is. He has put Louisiana citizens to work and kept them in their jobs despite the horrible economy. He has upgraded ethics in government. He has done more with less as he promised on the campaign trail and during his public speeches.

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal has the right ideas as he continues to complete his “revolution” to reshape Louisiana as we know it.

Today, he is signing his education reform legislation which he can take to the GOP convention, showing the rest of the nation that Louisiana is set upon jumping ahead of its competition in ensuring its kids are trained for tomorrow’s workforce.

His education package had two major features--increasing school choice, and increasing accountability.

As one national conservative publication, the National Review notes, Jindal’s “policies 'establish a new standard for school choice, breaking ground for other states across the country.' Jindal has pushed for a huge expansion of voucher programs, which pay tuition for students at parochial or private schools…



The other major element of Jindal's reforms applies to public schools, establishing greater incentives and accountability for teachers. The plan would completely scrap the current teacher-salary matrix, replacing it with a more merit- and accountability-based system…”

Now, the Governor takes on the state’s serious unfunded accrued liability problem which debt some estimate as close to 20 billion dollars. In doing so, he wants government employees to do more of their “fair share” by sacrificing more of their incomes as their contribution to their government pensions.

No wonder that the government employees and teachers are screaming and shouting at Jindal. In fact, there is a recall petition against him, which most believe is retaliatory and frivolous.

Also, the Governor wants to continue to privatize more of the government’s duties. He believes the private sector should not be shackled to the public trough and can do a much more efficient job running state prisons if they were under private control.

Which all brings me to this conclusion—the Governor is not going far enough with his reforms or revolution. He has the opportunity to really shake things up in Baton Rouge and in Washington. He can really get the National Review and the other national publications writing even more glowing editorials about the Governor many Louisianans simply call “Bobby”.

In short, the governor can promote and push the idea of privatizing the executive branch of government, namely the Governor’s office, his administration and yes, even his own elected position.

Certainly Louisiana favors choice. It wants accountability in government based upon merit, not politics. We all know that the private sector can do better than the public. Nobody has preached this as strongly as the Louisiana governor.

So, why not privatize more of the administrative and governor’s duties?

In reality, the state does not need that type of waste.

Proof: The governor does little during the off-season. Jindal has shown this as he traveled across the state pinning medals on our Vets and giving the same daily speeches to the various Chambers of Commerce.

During the midst of one of the worse disasters in state history, the BP oil spill, he allowed his Chief of Staff to take a long leave of absence for months to hit the political trail. Obviously, that is one job we can cut or farm out.

Not only would we be able to reduce the bloated government, but we could give our citizens more choices and ensure accountability. Now, if large portions of the population grow tired of the government officials, it can only proceed down two roads to achieve resolution. It can vote for the recall of the official, a tactic that never works, never. Or, it can wait years for the next election, but, then, if the official plays its cards right and spends hours and days raising campaign money while on the public dollar, very few opposing candidates would ever take on the incumbent. Just ask Governor Jindal who faced no legitimate opposition nor did most of the high statewide elected officials.

By privatizing, if the paid managers (or whatever we would call the paid positions) do not succeed, they could be easily canned.

Voila. Clean, simple and gone.

Governor Bobby Jindal can then pave the way to prove we can privatize our legislators, our congress and yes, the spot of Commander-in-Chief. It is time to stop the train of professional career politicians who remain on the job as if they were tenured by merely existing.

Our society is failing. Our schools are crumbling. Our budgets are bloating.

It is time to make a real change and get the public sector out of government and hand the keys over to the captains of industry who know how to make a profit with efficiency and competence. Why pay the high government salaries and pensions when those in the private sector can do it better and for less. If they fail at their positions, off go their jobs.

Bobby is on a legislative roll with education and government employee pension reform. Now is the time for him to really show us the stuff of which he is made, be heroic and totally transformational.

Louisiana, the GOP and the nation need his leadership. The time is now.

by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com

