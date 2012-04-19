C'mon, will NFL Commish Goodell hammer Saints before NFL Draft?

With the NFL draft next week, many believe it would be better if the Commissioner sanction the bounty-bound New Orleans Saints defensive players now rather than later.

Already stripped of its head coach, general manager and assistant coach for periods up to one year (plus high draft choices), Commish has already penalized the team to the point where some people wonder if the team will be competitive this season or even this decade.

Certainly all teams want to know what their rosters will look like before they draft so they can guide themselves accordingly.

Waiting even more could make Goodell appear even more vindictive than he already appears to many Saints fans who feel the NFL has already gone way too far.

As the Advocate penned days ago, Saints players who are under contracts began OTAs on Monday with the “hope that the chatter about the bounty program is replaced by the sounds of clanking weights and groans as they run wind sprints”.



A series of organized team activities and two minicamps -- the first for rookie -- will follow in May and early June before training camp begins around July 20.



“Saints fans hope to turn the pages” and ready about Dree Brees and the Saints getting together on a long-term contract and the draft.



Although there have been reports Brees and the Saints will get something done soon, the sides aren't even close on an agreement.



They have been reports that they will settle on a deal that will pay Brees $18 to $23 million a year, and Brees wants more money up front than the Saints will pay.



Brees signed a six-year contract for $60 million, a real bargain for the Saints.



Is Brees worth $23 million a season? I think yes.

Vikings defensive end Jared Allen joined KTAR Radio in Phoenix and discussed the one-year suspension handed out to coach Sean Payton for the bounty program.



Allen's comments: "I like Coach Payton, honestly. I was shocked to hear that went on under his watch. I've never known him to be that kind of guy. And, honestly, I think he'll take the punishment like he's supposed to.. With Joe Vitt taking over, it's the same show. It's his ship, it's his coaches, they know what's gonna run.



"Personally, more importantly, they need to get Drew Brees back there because then you got some continuity and some familiarity at the most important position. So, yeah, I don't know how you enforce it, but lucky for me, I just get to go play."

The Saints won't pick until the third round of the NFL Draft and ESPN talent detective Mel Kiper has them selecting defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who was recruited by LSU, but wound up playing in Canada.



Kiper says Hicks could have an impact right away, and the Saints can use a lot of help in the defensive line.

Former LSU safety Chad Jones is rehabbing at the Giants facility after working out in New Orleans for two years.



This is first activity with teammates since his serious auto accident in 2010. While it's a good sign that he's sticking to the schedule he laid out early in the offseason, Jones is still awaiting clearance to resume football activities.



He's facing long odds to make the final roster this season.

