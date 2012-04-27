  • You are here:  
Friday, 27 April 2012 11:31

ESPN's Saints, Mickey Loomis Case Looms No Evidence of Eavesdropping

saints-runESPN's story on Mickey Loomis allegedly eavesdropping on opposing coaches, hasn't yet produced evidence and Loomis should be in the clear. He may also have some legal issues with ESPN.



Back in 1962, Bear Bryant denounced the Saturday Evening Post for printing an article that charged him with encouraging his players to "engage in brutality" in a 1961 game against Georgia Tech.

The magazine claimed that Bryant and Georgia coach Wally Butts had conspired to fix their their 1962 together in Alabama's favor. Butts, also on Brant's behalf, sued Curtis Publishing Co. for defamation. The case went before the Supreme Court. As a result of Curtis Publishing Co. vs. Butts 388 U.S.130 (1967). Curtis was ordered tto pay $3,060,000 in damages to the plaintiff.

by Ed Staton


