Drew Brees tweets, New Orleans Saints fans thrilled, we guarantee it

That should say it all.

Tweet from Brees: @drewbrees: "Deal is Done! Who Dat Nation, See you soon!

While the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees negotiations did not come down to a “Hail Mary” pass, it has been a nail-bitter, Saints-Brees style down to the finish.

According to ESPN, “Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have reached an agreement on a five-year, $100 million contract that includes a first-year take in 2012 of $40 million, according to league, players union, and team sources.



For all practical purposes, the guaranteed money is considered by all parties involved to be an NFL-record $60 million, though there are contractual, but unlikely, outs for the Saints before he would receive all of that sum.”

For a city and the team's fans who have been down ever since losing to the San Francisco 49'ers in the playoffs, followed by bountygate, suspensions and lawsuits, word that Brees and the Saints finally doing a deal, especially a major long-term contract, the moment is thrilling, we guarantee it.

by Ed Staton and Bayoubuz staff

From ABC 26

Brees' guaranteed income includes:

$40 million in 2012

$15 million in 2013

$ 5 million in 2014

This total of $60 million in guaranteed income is the highest guaranteed total an NFL player has ever earned.

In addition, Brees will make a salary of $1 million in 2014, bringing his income to $61 million over the next three years.

The same possibility of release is in place for 2015 and 2016. Assuming Brees stays on the team, he could earn an additional $39 million dollars, bringing his grand total salary for the next five years to $100 million.