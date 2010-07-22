Jim Brandt Retiring From Louisiana Or. PAR, Replacement Sought

The Public Affairs Research Council (PAR) today announced that PAR President Jim Brandt is retiring from the organization at the end of this year following 11 years of dedicated service.

“PAR has given me the privilege of working with many talented and dynamic professionals, including staff members, board members and supporters of PAR as well as others in the statewide public policy community,” Brandt said. “The challenges Louisiana faces are diverse and complex, and PAR continues to play an important role in defining and disseminating solution-focused research. I am honored to have been part of it.”

"I want to thank Jim for his terrific contribution over the past 11 years and his participation in building a permanent endowment fund that will ensure PAR’s work will continue to be a trusted source of high-quality, independent analysis for the citizens of Louisiana,” said Donna Saurage, PAR Board Chairman. "Jim has done an excellent job building PAR’s reputation and leaves behind him a very capable team."

Brandt was appointed president of PAR in May 1999. His career has spanned over forty years in government administration, public policy research and nonprofit management. During his tenure at PAR, he led the development of a $3 million permanent endowment fund for research, and he also served as president of the Board of Trustees for the national Governmental Research Association. He is the second-longest-serving president in the organization’s 60 years of existence.

He is the author of over 75 studies or reports in the areas of governmental finance, state and local tax issues, public administration and governmental structure and organization. In addition, he has received numerous national, state and local awards for his work. Prior to joining PAR, he served for twelve years as President and CEO of the Bureau of Governmental Research in New Orleans .

The PAR Board of Directors has established a transition committee to lead the search for a new president. Dr. James A. Richardson, former PAR Board chairman, will chair the committee. Richardson is the director of LSU’s Public Administration Institute and a professor of economics. He is also chairman of PAR’s research committee.

Applications are being accepted until August 23, 2010, with a successor to be named in late 2010. A position announcement will be posted on the PAR Web site, www.la-par.org.