Jim W. Miller talks working with New Orleans Saints during Finks-Mora era

Jim W. Miller, author, journalist and former NFL brass and ex-New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears executive vice president has many stories to tell regarding his years working at the top levels of management for the nation’s most envied-sports league.

Miller, who later moved on to become the Athletic Director of the University of New Orleans and who wrote about the Katrina experience in a book entitled “Where the Water Kept Rising” , discussed the early days of his career in an interview on Bayoubuzz.com. The interview was conducted remotely by Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky, and was webcasted using Google Hangout technologies.

In part one of a three part interview, Miller, former Exec. director of the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears talks about how he moved from a Baltimore reporter to working for the NFL in the pre-strike era as an exec. Vice President for the New Orleans Saints. Miller handled players contracts among his duties during the early years of the rise of the Saints under Finks-Benson and Jim Mora from the football dungeon of losing teams.

Bayoubuzz publishes his regular columns about local and national sports issues.

(Photo: Former Saints GM, Jim Finks)

(See video below)

{youtube}oJDEcwA_Su8|420|230{/youtube}

