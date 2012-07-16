Comparing the 100M men, Drew Brees and Michael Vick; sweet tweets

Florio cited that Brees’ agreement is for five years while Vick’s is for six.

According to Mike Florio of PFT, there’s quite a difference.

After all, last year Mike Vick did the same with the Eagles. So, they’re even right?

Drew Brees signs with the New Orleans Saints for one hundred million dollars. No big deal, right?

Florio ends the comparison by saying, “So Brees got the much better deal. Which makes sense, since in all fairness he’s a much better player.”

Drew Brees made his $100 million deal with the Saints official by taking a physical and signing the contract, but he stopped off at his Jimmy John's sandwich shop on Metairie on Sunday before taking a flight back to San Diego. He'll return here for training camp.

He only did one interview and that was with WWL Radio on Friday night. However, Brett Martel of the Associated Press caught up with Brees at the restaurant and won the Sunday Hustle Award, unless he just happened to be there for lunch.

"It's been a little surreal just because of the process throughout the offseason, and just how challenging this offseason has been for everyone, obviously everyone within the Saints organization, this city," Brees said on WWL. "It's been a crazy offseason and we're all just ready to get back to work and excited that it's all starting here in a week. It's hard to believe."

Brees said he has been talking to Chase Daniel and coach Joe Vitt, but is looking forward to seeing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense when camp begins. He hopes Spag's defense will offer a challenge.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to work," said Brees. "It does feel like it's been a while since I've been out there with my guys and running our offense..

"Camp for me, especially now with Spagnolo and a new defensive scheme, that's fun for me because just as a competitor, you go through about a four-week period where you're competing against your own defense and they're scheming you up and you're scheming them up," said Brees. "I missed the guys. I missed the competition. I'm just excited to get back to work."

Twitter reactions to Brees' signing:

Drew Brees @drewbrees; 'deal is Done! Love you, Who Dat Nation. See you soon!

Malcolm Jenkins @MalcolmJenkins: "We ready to make it happen now! Let's get it.Who Dat Nation!!!"

Will Smith @iWillSmith: "#DREWDAT."

Jimmy Graham @TheJimmyGraham: "Congrats @drewbrees...very happy for you, your family and all the Whodaat Nation...let's go get the trophy."

Darren Sproles @DarrenSproles: "Yes sir!!! Got @drewbrees signed! Who Dat Nation stand up!"

Lance Moore @LanceMoore16: "Congrats to @drewbrees. Well deserved. Excited to have him back for this season. That's my quarerback *@terrellowens voice^"

Larry Fitzgerald @LarryFitzgerald (Cardinals WR): "@drewbrees congratulations my friend happy for you and your family. See you at the Hall of Fame game in a few weeks #FaithFocusFinish."

Johnathan goodwin @goody59 (former Saints C now with 49ers): "Congrats to @drewbrees and @CAA_Football! #shaaaaaaaatttt."

Jermon Bushrod @_bushrod7475: "Congrats to my homie @drewbrees...Much deserved!!!"

Evan Mathis @EvanMathis69: "I'm pregnant with your baby @drewbrees."

New Orleans Saints @Saints: "New Orleans: The only city where #Fridaythe13th would be a lucky day!"

Ricky Jean Francois @Freakjean95 (former LSU DT now with 49ers): "They said Friday the 13 to be a unlucky day. But for #DrewBrees 100M deal doesn't seem unlucky for #Brees."

Roddy White @roddywhiteTV: "Drew brees is paid I have to congrats great deal."

Les Miles @LSUCoachMiles: "It's a great day for New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Congrats to both Drew Brees and the Saints on reaching a deal. Who Dat!"

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson" "Congrats to @drewbrees on his new deal #Country Time."

Mark Ingram @Markk_Ingram28: " Congrats to @drewbrees on his new contractt!! You deserve it!! #WHO DAT."

Emeril Lagasse @Emeril: "@Saints: 'When I heard the news about Brees, I literally ______'' yelled BAM!."

Ed Staton @edstaton: "Finally got what you deserve. Now the focus is on winning another Super Bowl. Sounds like the guys are ready for one."