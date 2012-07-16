Bayoubuzz launches new Louisiana business and profession directory

The Bayoubuzz Business Directory categorizes businesses and professions according to industry or designation and gives clients a full listing of business information.

Tell the world about your Louisiana business as Bayoubuzz.com has launched a new business and professional directory portal.

Bayoubuzz has been among the leaders in online news and information for the state of Louisiana since its launch 12 years ago. With the advent of the new business directory, the website is able to provide even more value to the site’s visitors and to the Louisiana business and professional communities.

The site is currently offering 39 categories such as advertising, restaurants, real estate and more. Plus, those there are powerful search tools to drill down for business by profession, location and other descriptions.

There are different membership packages businesses and professionals can purchase to get listed on the business directory or they can obtain a free listing includes one listing with pertinent information. Other membership packages range in price from $4.00/month to $10.00/month and include a listing in the business directory, logo upload, additional pictures up to 20, google map, special Bayoubuzz visability and more.

“Our Louisiana Business Directory is just another new feature Bayoubuzz has recently launched to help make the site's user experience more relevant and hopefully more useful. Business owners, large and small and professionals such as attorneys and accountants can take advantage of this new attractive offering”, said publisher Stephen Sabludowsky.

Earlier this month, Bayoubuzz launched its Bayoubuzz Law and Legal site for attorneys and the general public at LouisianaLawBuzz.com. Attorneys and others in the legal profession can put their listings on the directory which will be featured on the LouisianaLawBuzz.com site and other visable pages on Bayoubuzz.com.

Visitors can post their free listings by clicking on the Bayoubuzz Directory home page or they can review the different paid membership options on the membership page.

Check out a sample paid listing

For more information or to sign up to list a business contact publisher Stephen Sabludowsky at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .