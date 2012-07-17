Funny Louisiana, New Orleans Politics featured at Punch, Thursday

There will be laughter to the rafters once again this Thursday July 19 as Politics with a Punch holds court with a feature cast of the zany and provocative.

Guests panelists are:

Wes Cannon, Comedian, Voted Funniest Man in Louisiana

Hon. Patrick Connick, Louisiana State Representative

Jim Fitzmorris, Playwright Provocateur, Actor, Comic

Gennifer Flowers, Entertainer, Host of “Sex, Power & Politics”

Capt. Mike Glasser, President, Police Assoc. of N.O.

Travers Mackel, Investigative Reporter, WDSU-TV

Ann Tuennerman, Founder, Tales of the Cocktail

Politics with a Punch is held monthly on stage before a live audience. It is our own local version of “Politically Incorrect.” It is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our city, state and nation.

Punch is in the midst of its 11th Season on stage in New Orleans. The next program will be held at the beautiful Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Avenue. The Eiffel offers plenty of available parking and a delicious dinner menu that has garnered raves. Doors open at 6 p.m., the event begins at 8: 00 p.m.

The star-studded show, will cover all of the major issues and controversies of the day in a light hearted and humorous manner with our unique Politics with a Punch style.

With a $100 million cool Brees for Saints fans, Nagin feeling the heat, Gunfire erupting on a RTA bus, Times Picayune owners refusing to sell to local buyers, LGBT studies at UL-Lafayette started, Obama coming to House of Blues, Romney in Baton Rouge, Polls show dead heat, Jindal everywhere but Louisiana, Lt. Gov. Dardenne in the dark, Condi Rice a VP favorite, What about Bobby? Anthony Weiner plans re-erection campaign, and Egyptians pelt Hillary’s car with tomatoes shouting “Monica, Monica” there will be plenty of great topics. As always, it will be a Prime Time for Punch!

The event is hosted by local talk show host and commentator Jeff Crouere. It is co-produced by Steve Sabludowsky, publisher of Bayoubuzz.com, who co-founded the event with Crouere.

Tickets are only $20.00 per person/$35.00 per couple and can be purchased at the door. Discount tickets are also available for only $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple and are available on-line at www.ringsidepolitics.com

For ticket reservations or for more information, contact Jeff Crouere at #504-669-6076 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

