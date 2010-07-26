Gulf Drilling Moratorium Is Cabal To Push Obama's Radical Agenda



The outpouring of opposition to the moratorium received scant national media coverage, but it was a significant display of political unity in Louisiana. In our state, Democrats and Republicans alike agree that the moratorium needs to be lifted. It is deadly to our state and national economy and could result in the loss of 140,000 jobs according to U.S. Senator David Vitter (R-LA).



Prior to the Gulf oil disaster, there were 56 operating rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Today, there are only 12 active rigs. Already, rigs have departed for the Congo and Egypt and more rigs may be leaving very soon. With the additional permitting requirements for shallow drilling and the unconstitutional moratorium on deep water, almost the entire Gulf is now off limits to drilling. At the exact time, we should be escalating plans to drill more, we are moving in the opposite direction.



Everyday, we are becoming more dependent on dictators like the rulers in the Middle East and Hugo Chavez of Venezuela. This weekend, Chavez threatened to cut off the shipment of oil to the United States if our ally Columbia “attacks” his country. Currently, Columbia and Venezuela are in a dispute over Chavez’s support for Columbian terrorists.



The United States is the top buyer of Venezuelan oil and that country is our fifth largest supplier. It is an outrage that we are dependent on a dictator that is ruling his country with an iron fist and supporting terrorists in other countries. Chavez is cracking down on the opposition media, trying to spread his socialism to other South American countries and meeting with fellow dictators in Cuba, Iran and Libya.



By shutting down the Gulf of Mexico, we are harming the ability of our domestic industry and guaranteeing our dependence on tyrants like Chavez.



The oil industry has had an impressive track record in the Gulf, by drilling over 40,000 wells in the last four decades without a major spill. If we penalize our domestic industry and become more dependent on foreign oil, it will have to be shipped to our nation by super tankers. These vessels are more prone to major spills than any type of drilling activity. So, if preventing spills is the major goal of the Obama administration, it should be working to limit the number of super tankers sailing to our shores. Instead, we are being held hostage to a radical cabal in the Obama administration that is intent on punishing the oil and gas industry, while promoting a cap and trade plan that is unrealistic, unworkable and unwise.



It is the operating philosophy of Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel to “never allow a serious crisis to go to waste.” His boss is using this crisis to promote a radical agenda and harm a viable industry. In the process, the winners are the radical environmentalists, and dictators like Hugo Chavez, but the losers are the American people who will pay more for their energy supply, that will increasingly be provided by enemies of this country.



If the administration wanted to address a true crisis, it would be our dependence on foreign oil, but don’t hold your breath waiting for such a revelation from this administration.



--

