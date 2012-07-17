Drew Brees gassed up after 100M take, Vilma speeds up court request

Well, don’t be shocked if you see pictures floating around the Internet of Drew Brees serving his own car, by himself and not going to a full service station or having a chauffeur take care of the thirsty wagon.

Despite the $100M contract signed on Sunday, wouldn’t one think that the New Orleans Saints quarterback who will deposit 40 million this year could do better than pump his own gas?

According to Forbes magazine the Saints rank 21st among NFL valuable franchises at $955,000. The Cowboys are on top of the NFL again at $1.85 billion.

The Cowboys are ted with the New York Yankees as the most valuable franchise in all of America sports. But it's Tampa Bay Bucs owner Malcolm Glazer who owns the most valuable franchise on all of sports: Forbes says the English soccer Manchester United, owned by Glazer, is worth $2.23 billion.

The 10 most valuable sports franchises in the world include four teams: The Cowboys, Redskins ($1.56 billion), Patriots ($1.4 billion) and Giants ($1.3 billion.) Average worth for NFL franchises is $1.04 billion.

VILMA

Saints suspended linebacker Jon Vilma knows if he wants to make it to training camp, he has to act quickly, so he filed for a motion to expedite his request for an temporary restraining order, which would hold up this year for his suspension for his involvement in the bounty program.

The Saints were the last team to sign a drafted player when they agreed to terms with WR Nick Toom, who got a four-year deal worth $2.4 million with a maximum signing bonus of $467,612.

Hall of Fame RB Earl Campbell, former Oilers star, often is mentioned as one of the primary examples of how the NFL can take such as physical toll on the men who play it than the sports simply isn't worth the risks. Coach Bum Phillips brought Campbell to the Saints as his career was winding down.

Bleacher Report has listed five Saints veterans on the bubble. Today we'll see why LB Will Herring is on the list: "He made nine tackles last season, and was paid $1.3 million. Do you see something wrong here? An outside LB signed to replace Scott Shanley, Herring has not panned out for the Saints.

However, Shanle has consistently been good enough as an OLB ever since he moved over from the weak side in 2009. With a three-year, $5 million contract, the pressure is on Herring to prove he is worth the money. Despite being 241 now, Herring has the speed to be an effective run stopper. If he can demonstrate that in training camp, he will be a lock for the 53-man roster."... New prankster in the Saints locker room is popular new LB David Hawthorne

Campbell is on the cover of the current Sports Illustrated, and the "Where Are They Now?" profile of him reveals that the "Tyler Rose" actually thinks he's doing just fine at the age of 57. Campbell has had back and knee problems, arthritis and diabetes, and has struggled with addiction to alcohol and painkillers, but he says that when someone recently commended him for never complaining, his answer was, "What would I complain about?

"I played the way I wanted to play and ran the way I wanted to tun. When you want to be the best at something, nobody is going to tell you how to do it. When is was third-and-four, I didn't just want five yards, I wanted seven."



SOME hither, others yon: LSU's season-opener against North Texas State on Sept.. 1 in Tiger Stadium will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. LSU's game on Sept. 8 against Washington will be televised on ESPN and will carry at 6 p.m. kickoff.

The Idaho game in Week 3 will be televised on TigerVision with a 7 p.m. kickoff. LSU's home game against Alabama on Nov. 3 and the Tigers' road game against Arkansas in Fayetteville on Nov. 23 will be televised by CBS. The Alabama game will begin at 7 p.m. and the game at Arkansas will start 1:30 p.m. Television plans and any changes to LSU's traditional 7 p.m. kickoff time for games in Tiger Stadium will be made as the season progresses.

The LVH Super Book of Las Vegas is out with 100 college football lines and 35 season win totals.

The Sportsbook has the over-under for the Tigers at 10, same as Florida State. Alabama, USC, Oklahoma and Oregon's projected wins are 10.5.

The Tigers are favored by 11.5 over Auburn on Sept. 22, 3 ovrr Florida on Oct. 6, 11.5 over South Carolina on Oct. 13 and 2 over Arkansas on Nov. 23. The Tigers opened at 2 over Alabama on Nov. 3, but that game is a pick it now.

Bama coach Nick Saban's daughter is being sued over a sorority house fight at Alabama. The report is the coach's daughter hit a sorority sister who needed nasal surgery as a result. The girls were playing a drinking game when they got into a drunken argument. No charges were filed by the victim. Saban's daughter may need some coaching in anger management..

...Parting thought: "Nostalgia isn't what it used to be."...