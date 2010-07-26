Chris Paul To Stay With New Orleans Hornets

"I expressed my desire to win and I like what said about the direction that they want to take the team." Paul said in a statement from the team.

This isn't exactly the trade demand insiders expected. But there's no telling what happens behind closed doors. CP3's new stance should preserve his pristine image as the savior of the NBA in New Orleans . The meeting results also improved the Hornets' leverage if they do decide to shop him around.

New general manager Dell Demps, new coach Monty Williams and team president Hugh Weber represented the Hornets at the meeting which lasted about 90 minutes in a New Orleans hotel. Paul's new agent, Leon Rose. accompanied him.

"I have been a Hornet my entire career and I hope to represent the city of New Orleans for many years to come.



There have been numerous rumors about Paul's wanting to be traded to a team that could go to a championship.

