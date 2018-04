President Obama and his administration are taking to the airwaves as President Franklin D. Roosevelt did during the early days of radio.

Today at 3:50 CST, Obama, on the heels of his recently-delivered State of the Union address will take electronic questions from the nation over a Google Hangout OnAir.

Vice President Joseph Biden recently hung out with the nation in a conversation about gun control.

