Wednesday, 28 July 2010

Impact of Louisiana and Michigan Oil Spills Upon Gulf Drilling Moratorium?

steve_sabludowsky01Louisiana has the luck of an armadillo crossing a crowded highway.

Right when it appears that the BP oil stops spewing from a mile down under--suddenly a barge hits an abandoned well sending the Coast Guard and media to view the damage.  Causing more pain to misery, Michigan is reporting a spill with almost one million gallons of oil in the state’s waters.



Which means that the state’s good luck certainly is not spilling over.  For weeks, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, public officials and most of Louisiana has been complaining vehemently about the deep drilling moratorium.

The state has been making the argument that oil spills do not happen regularly at all, that over 40 thousand wells have been drilled and that the BP spill was a freak accident, a bad player.

President Obama’s sees it differently, however and maintains that it will not allow drilling until it is satisfied that the industry can do it safely.

So, what impact will the latest oil-in-the waters have upon the moratorium debate?

