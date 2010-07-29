BP Oil Spill: Louisiana Jindal Announces Reopening Of Commercial Fishing

BATON ROUGE – Today, Governor Bobby Jindal announced that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) – in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – has ordered an emergency reopening of commercial fishing areas that were previously closed due to the BP oil spill.
Specifically, commercial fishing will reopen for finfish and shrimp in portions of state waters east of the Mississippi River in Orleans, St. Tammany, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes effective immediately today, July 29.
LDWF Secretary Robert Barham ordered these reopenings following the completion of comprehensive testing by the FDA. The FDA has advised that following extensive sensory testing and analytical chemistry results, the fish samples tested from previously closed areas are safe for consumption.
Governor Jindal said, “This is great news for our fishermen and seafood processors who have been sidelined because of the oil spill. Our commercial fishermen supply one-third of the domestic seafood that is eaten in the continental United States and this reopening means that restaurants and consumers will continue to be supplied with safe and quality seafood from Louisiana’s shores. We opened these waters in consultation with the FDA not only to ensure safety, but also to protect the first-class brand of our seafood. While these reopenings are a positive step, we continue to urge the FDA to test samples from the waters that remain closed so commercial fishermen across our coast can get back on the water.”