Frankly, New Orleans Saints did bounties, we've got Brees, move on



It's about time to end the "bountygate" drama now and now that Drew Brees is in the fold, focus on training camp and the upcoming season. The lawsuits should end.



The key to the "bountygate" was made by NFLPA attorney Jeffrey Kessler when he told Commissioner Roger Goodell that "the players involved simply followed what their supervisors directed them to do."



The players haven't realized their union attorney made an admission for them.



Has everybody forgotten the Vikings game? The 2009 NFC Championship Game that was the worst display of sportsmanship that I've ever seen. That game is all the evidence I ever needed to see concerning bounties and the Saints. Brett Favre took cheap shots all afternoon, and got leveled several seconds after handing the ball off to Adrian Peterson. Only one hit drew a flag, however.



Favre was high-lowed and at least once I saw a Saints player trying to twist his ankle. We all saw the game and the replays.



There's no doubt about it the Saints were deliberately trying to injure Favre, and that's a fact.



The Saints got caught lying after getting a warning after the 2009 season. The coaches and GM apologized while the players are too stubborn to do the same thing and move on.



I do believe Sean Payton hired Gregg Williams to fill a need to get to a Super bowl. Payton and Williams weren't the best of friends and Payton let Williams run the defense while he devoted all his time to the offense, allowing Williams to handle the defense.



Williams's defense was very good in 2009, but sucked the seasons that followed. Payton had decided to replace Williams before the "bountygate" story broke.



That's it.

LSU

Miles told the SEC Media Day attendees he wanted to keep his running back cops to be more top-heavy.



The Tigers' offense in 2011 relied on four running backs. All turned in solid seasons. None stood out.





In the BCS Championship Game, LSU came out trying to run against Alabama but failed and lost 21-0. The Tigers should have made changes at halftime and tried different things because what they were doing wasn't working.



Michael Ford was the key rusher for the Tigers in 2011 with 756 yards and seven touchdowns. Spencer Ware ran for eight touchdowns and saw the most carries (177), but averaged just 4.0 yards per carry. Alfred Blue and Kenny Hillard saw fewer touchdowns, but the two combined for 15 touchdowns on the ground. Blue could be the best No. 3 running back in the country.



All four backs return and Miles said he'd like to see two of them take on greater responsibilities.



"It would be hard-pressed for me to tell you who the two are," said the coach. "I like Ware, I like Hillard, I like Blue, I like Ford. I'd like to have two guys step forward and take load and really keep one in a position to keep legs fresh, so late in the game so we can put fresh backs in the game, or should someone gets hurt. You end up with a real need for running backs."

Everybody's All-American (1988) is ranked No. 4 on the "Top College Football Movies Ever." While most college sports movies -- savor the opportunity to portray the uplifting moments this Taylor Hackford flick was brave enough to show what happens when those moments stop. We had a saying in the NFL that when you are cut, your phone quits ringing. Former Saints CB Davey Whitsell wanted me to write a book about his release titled "Suddenly Silence." This Dennis Quaid movie was shot in Baton Rouge and Gavin Grey ( Quaid) is an LSU star, the campus golden boy in the Golden Era of campus golden boys. Going steady with the most beautiful girl (Jessica Lange) at school, adored by all. Billy Cannon thought the movie was similar to his time at LSU and wanted to get money, but was unsuccessful.



Until graduation comes, and while he enjoys success as a pro football player, it's not the same as being a demigod in Baton Rouge.



This was an early John Goodman picture and he was killed over a gambling debt. Memorable Scene: Grey's return to LSU 30 years after his 1950s heyday, only to be overshadowed by the current Tigers team as it runs back onto the field for the second half.. There's palatable devastation on Quaid's face when his moment is stolen from him. Many LSU ex-players were extras in collision scenes...