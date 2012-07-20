Hammer falls again for Louisiana Citizens' Property Ins., $104M Seizure moves forward

"This decision further rejects Citizens' flawed legal argument," says attorney Fred Herman, representing the policyholders. "Throughout these proceedings in every court, both state and federal, Citizens' position has been proven wrong and their strategy has continuously proven to be headed in the wrong direction."
Citizens' tactics have cost the company more than $300,000 per month in interest, and the collectable amount exceeds $104 million. In addition, there are thousands more policyholders not included in this Oubre judgment whose claims will be addressed in court proceedings to follow.
"They have wasted several millions of policyholders' and taxpayers' money and this whole process has delayed the payment that should have been paid years ago," explains Herman, who says the attorneys for the policyholders are planning to move forward with the judgment any day now.
It would take an interjection by the Louisiana Supreme Court to further delay the seizure, which attorney Wiley Beevers says is "highly unlikely," as the court has denied similar requests to prohibit the delivery of the funds throughout the proceeding.
"Instead of taking care of his policyholders, explains Herman, "Donelon was taking care of his politics."