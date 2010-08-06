BP Oil Spill: Jindal Want Gulf Reservoir Of Help And Drilling



BP may drill again in the same undersea oil reservoir that spewed millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, a company official said Friday.

What will be the afterlife for the BP oil spill

The drilling operations might be there for quite a long time.

Chief Operating Officer Doug Suttles told reporters today "There's lots of oil and gas here," “We're going to have to think about what to do with that at some point."

Which means that from a drilling standpoint, BP will continue trying to extract oil from the area that has caused so much harm to the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Coast.

But, what about its commitment to make the region whole?

That question is a hot topic along the coast as many want to know just how long will BP stay in the Gulf Coast area leading the oil cleanup and renewing its rebuild. Louisiana was only months ago a thriving seafood mecca until the Deepwater Horizon blew leading up to the BP oil spill or probably one of the very worse environmental disasters ever?

And, Louisiana leaders such as Governor Bobby Jindal want to know. Lately, a number of leaders have been concerned that BP would be pulling their spill infrastructure out of the area and government officials have been vocal about making sure that BP does not remove the vital assets for the cleanup and the rebuild of the gulf coast.

Also, as BP continues to extract oil from the once-spewing well, Governor Jindal wants to make sure that the company is around to pay for its damages it caused but to fund certain programs.

Yesterday, Jindal said in an email statement, “Under the Clean Water Act, BP is liable for fines attributable to the discharge of oil into the environment/water. The state anticipates that the fines associated with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill will total into the billions of dollars. These funds from BP could be put towards “Supplemental Environmental Projects” which would include coastal restoration projects. The state has requested that BP and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency work together with the state to develop a supplemental environmental project program



Under the Clean Water Act, BP is liable for fines attributable to the discharge of oil into the environment/water. The state anticipates that the fines associated with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill will total into the billions of dollars. These funds from BP could be put towards “Supplemental Environmental Projects” which would include coastal restoration projects. The state has requested that BP and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency work together with the state to develop a supplemental environmental project program



The state is requesting an immediate investment from BP to begin addressing Natural Resource Damage Assessment remediation actions through coastal wetlands recovery and restoration.



Which means that government leaders such as Jindal and certainly most of those affected by the BP oil spill will want the company to continue drilling in the reservoir.



After all, they are looking at the billions in damages and the fines that need to be paid to make the region whole. And they need some assurance that the company will not just be drilling but be willing to ensure that vital assets and infrastructure is easily available for what could be a very long haul.

by Stephen Sabludowsky, J.D.

Publisher of Bayuoubuzz.com