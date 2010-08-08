BP Static-Killed, Thad Allen Says Catastrophe, Oil Not Well

Don’t think the BP oil spill story is over. At least, that is what many that certainly live on the Gulf Coast hope.

While the well for now is plugged and the “static kill” appears to be a success after numerous BP failures, the work is far from over as the tragedy to humans and natural continue.

Although word is that twenty five percent of the oil is still in the Gulf, the damage to the fishermen, the tourism, the oil industry is still immeasurable.

Former Coast Guard Adm. Thad Allen, the administration's point man for the BP disaster set the tone when told CNN the BP Gulf spill is a disaster. "It's a catastrophe. It's a catastrophe for the people of the Gulf, and it requires our attention until we get the job done".

Although BP said Sunday that pressure tests on the cement plug poured down the blown-out Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico show the seal is solidly in place, that is far from the last chapter in the book.

The story line will continue as BP engineers fills the final 100 feet of a relief well. The relief well has been seen as the permanent solution to sealing the blowout of the Macondo well causing crude to gush and the resulting Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explosion.

Since then, an estimated 4.9 million barrels of oil have poured into the Gulf, onto the coast shores since April 20. On July 15, the well gusher was capped by a stack of valves and later topped with mud and cement-- a process called “static kill

As part of the final fix, engineers will use the relief well in a procedure called “bottom kill” where more mud and cement will be poured into the well for an ultimate seal.

However, the seafood industry in Louisiana cannot find buyers for their catch although much of the water that was previously closed are now opened and the government is claiming that the food is good to go.

Plus, the tourist industry across the gulf wonders if the crowds will come back from the post-BP spill past.

Then, there is still the Gulf deep drilling oil moratorium which doesn’t see an end in sight.

So, as TV cameras fade into the past, those remaining on the coast hope the world does not forget that the catastrophe today, will still be the catastrophe tomorrow.