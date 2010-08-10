  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Gov. Jindal Praises Consolidation Oil Spill Cases In New Orleans
Tuesday, 10 August 2010 15:43

Gov. Jindal Praises Consolidation Oil Spill Cases In New Orleans

Written by {ga=staffwriters}
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Summary: Louisiana Governor bobby Jindal praises the consolidation of the federal BP oil spill court cases to the US District court of Louisiana, in New Orleans.

 

Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal praised the decision by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s to consolidate the litigation for the BP oil spill in federal court in New Orleans.  Louisiana had filed a brief advocating for consolidation of the litigation in the Eastern District Court.

Governor Jindal said, “This decision is welcome news for Louisiana and our people, who have been at the epicenter of this tragic event. Today’s ruling fittingly notes if there is a ‘geographic and psychological center of gravity’ when it comes to the oil spill, Louisiana is certainly closest to that point. Our people have been severely impacted by the spill, and ultimately, these hearings are about bringing justice to them so they can be made whole again.”

Discuss this issue below.  Do you think the court made the right decision in this case?

Talk about the issues on our "hot" BuzzForums

 

Published in Latest Buzz
More in this category: « Report: tentative ACA premiums for Louisiana young adults and families of four The Bobby Jindal legacy: for better or for worse? »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1