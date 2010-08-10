Gov. Jindal Praises Consolidation Oil Spill Cases In New Orleans

Summary: Louisiana Governor bobby Jindal praises the consolidation of the federal BP oil spill court cases to the US District court of Louisiana, in New Orleans.

Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal praised the decision by theJudicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s to consolidate the litigation for the BP oil spill in federal court in New Orleans. Louisiana had filed a brief advocating for consolidation of the litigation in the Eastern District Court.

Governor Jindal said, “This decision is welcome news for Louisiana and our people, who have been at the epicenter of this tragic event. Today’s ruling fittingly notes if there is a ‘geographic and psychological center of gravity’ when it comes to the oil spill, Louisiana is certainly closest to that point. Our people have been severely impacted by the spill, and ultimately, these hearings are about bringing justice to them so they can be made whole again.”

