Business Facilities Ranks Louisiana No. 1 for LED FastStart

Today, Governor Bobby Jindal hailed new No. 1 economic rankings for Louisiana as clear evidence the state is outperforming the South and the nation as an emerging economic powerhouse. For the third consecutive year, Business Facilities magazine has ranked LED FastStart™ – Louisiana’s customized workforce program for expanding companies – as the top state workforce development program in America. In addition, the magazine’s 2012 Rankings Report lists Louisiana No. 1 for economic growth potential.

Governor Jindal said, “With the help of our top-ranked workforce training program and one of the best business climates in the country, more and more companies are investing or expanding here to create great job opportunities for our people. These rankings are proof that our work to eliminate burdensome business taxes, overhaul our ethics laws, revamp our workforce training system and cut spending is paying off.”