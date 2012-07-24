Business Facilities Ranks Louisiana No. 1 for LED FastStart

Louisiana, which Business Facilities named State of the Year in 2010, recorded widespread success in the magazine’s most recent annual rankings issue. Business Facilities ranked Louisiana No. 5 for Best Business Climate last week and followed that ranking with additional categories released this week by the magazine. In addition to the new No. 1 rankings in workforce training and economic growth potential, Louisiana ranks No. 2 among states that are job growth leaders, a new category; No. 10 among states that are emerging biotech hubs, also a new category; and No. 10 for lowest cost of labor, the same ranking it received in 2011.
For LED FastStart, the third consecutive No. 1 ranking by Business Facilities represents one of a growing number of accolades. In 2010, Area Development magazine recognized LED FastStart as one of three elite workforce programs in the South. In 2011, The Economist called FastStart “the most notable statewide workforce-development initiative.” This month, Governing magazine wrote that Louisiana “has built a strong program in a short time (and) the results are impressive.”
Since 2008, Louisiana has secured economic development projects that are creating more than 51,500 new direct and indirect jobs, more than $12.6 billion in new capital investment and hundreds of millions in new annual sales for small businesses across the state.
