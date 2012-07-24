  • You are here:  
Tuesday, 24 July 2012 08:44

Business Facilities Ranks Louisiana No. 1 for LED FastStart

Jindal-Meet-the-press Today, Governor Bobby Jindal hailed new No. 1 economic rankings for Louisiana as clear evidence the state is outperforming the South and the nation as an emerging economic powerhouse. For the third consecutive year, Business Facilities magazine has ranked LED FastStart™ – Louisiana’s customized workforce program for expanding companies – as the top state workforce development program in America. In addition, the magazine’s 2012 Rankings Report lists Louisiana No. 1 for economic growth potential.

 

Governor Jindal said, “With the help of our top-ranked workforce training program and one of the best business climates in the country, more and more companies are investing or expanding here to create great job opportunities for our people. These rankings are proof that our work to eliminate burdensome business taxes, overhaul our ethics laws, revamp our workforce training system and cut spending is paying off.”

 

 

Louisiana, which Business Facilities named State of the Year in 2010, recorded widespread success in the magazine’s most recent annual rankings issue. Business Facilities ranked Louisiana No. 5 for Best Business Climate last week and followed that ranking with additional categories released this week by the magazine. In addition to the new No. 1 rankings in workforce training and economic growth potential, Louisiana ranks No. 2 among states that are job growth leaders, a new category; No. 10 among states that are emerging biotech hubs, also a new category; and No. 10 for lowest cost of labor, the same ranking it received in 2011.

For LED FastStart, the third consecutive No. 1 ranking by Business Facilities represents one of a growing number of accolades. In 2010, Area Development magazine recognized LED FastStart as one of three elite workforce programs in the South. In 2011, The Economist called FastStart “the most notable statewide workforce-development initiative.” This month, Governing magazine wrote that Louisiana “has built a strong program in a short time (and) the results are impressive.”

 

Since 2008, Louisiana has secured economic development projects that are creating more than 51,500 new direct and indirect jobs, more than $12.6 billion in new capital investment and hundreds of millions in new annual sales for small businesses across the state. 

(Jindal Press Release)

 

