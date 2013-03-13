Idea Village’s Williamson talks upcoming New Orleans Tricentennial, entrepreneurship

In part 3 of Bayoubuzz’s interview with the President and CEO of Idea Village, Tim Williamson, our focus was on the past and future.

With the on the 300-year anniversary of New Orleans approaching in 2018 and with the city trying to acquire the Super Bowl, once again, Bayoubuzz asked Williamson what might that event be like and what would he want to tell the nation and the world about New Orleans ad entrepreneurship growing in the region.

Below is a rough summary of the interview:

00:25 The New Orleans tri-centennial, how the city could showcase entrepreneurship

1:12 New Orleans is one of the most interesting cities, and people should see how it has built itself from within; New Orleans entrepreneurship is actually stealing the greatest community engagers of all—Mardi Gras; Visitors here can learn how we engage here so they can bring lessons of our entrepreneurship to their respective communities

2:21 Recent New Orleans recent improvements include the education space, the water industry, digital media; There is new thinking and ideas driven here, not all are going to work, but New Orleans is not scared to try right now

2:40 Visitors can learn from our mistakes and successes and learn how the city is connecting these ecosystems, building relationships with major global communities such as Harvard, Stanford and Google and how we can connect with others.

3:17 Maybe one day New Orleans can be the leading port connecting the ecosystems throughout the world



