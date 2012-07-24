Brees said, “"I'm excited about the unknown. In a lot of ways, we don't necessarily know what to expect," Brees said. "With all this stuff swirling around us, in the end, all we can worry about is what we can control and focus on the process and the result will take care of itself."

Brees also spoke about Jonathan Vilma, also suspended by the NFL. Brees said, "I don't know if you can fill that role or that void. Vilma was Vilma. He was such a charismatic leader". "He worked as hard as he talked. He was one of those guys, you've never seen a guy who was such a great player himself and spent so much time developing younger players."

Brees also discussed his relationship with Sean Payton. He said it was strange last year to be without Payton after the coaches injury, however, he felt this was really strange since he could not even speak to Payton.

And now...flying around the Internet is the following..."Sean Payton is listed as the head coach in the Saints 2012 Media guide". Wishful thinking? Betcha.

The Saints have had one hell of an offseason with lawsuits contin uing. But none of that really matters any more.



Forget Bountygate. Forget that Sean Payton is dancing in the Bahamas and coaching his 12-year-old son's team in Dallas. Forget it all. The expectations for the Saints are no different this year than last. It's truly a "Super Bowl or bust" season with the Super Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season. The Saints want to be the first NFL team to wn the game in their home arena. The Saints were undefeated in the Dome last season.



But fans believe this team has the talent with Drew Brees at quarterback and a revamped defense to win it all. The Saints are favored to win the NFC South which puts them in the playoffs. That's the opportunity they want.

CSN Philadelphia's Rueben Frank reports the Eagles plan on giving TE Jeremy Shockey a physical" at some point." Frank reports as of now, Shockey isn't scheduled to work out for the Eagles. Shockey hasn't made so much as a visit since the beginning of free agency, but that could be more because of his monetary demands than a perceived erosion of skill, even though he is clearly not the player he once was. Shockey had a 37/455/4 line in 15 games for the Panthers last season....



According the the Boston Globe "word is" Joseph Addai (LSU) wasn't impressive in the Patriots' offensive program. The Globe took "the word" serious enough that it doesn't project Addai to crack the 53-man roster...

Former LSU CB Morris Claiborne has agreed to teems with the Cowboys on a four-year contract with $16.26 guaranteed and contains no offset language. Claiborne missed the Cowboys' entire offseason program as he recovered from wrist surgery, but is expected to be full-go for training camp. Ticketed as as a Day 1 starter, Claiborne is also expected to contribute in the return game. He's in a position to make a huge impact as a rookie.



LSU is ranked among the top three in most preseason college football polls, but the Tigers' coach, Les Miles, ranks only No. 20 in Athlon Sports' in College Football's Top 25 Head Coaches for 2012. Write the magazine: "Inexplicably, LSU, a program with as many built-in advantages as anyone in the nation, laid dormant for three decades. LSU won two conference championships from 1971 to 2000 and only three bowl from 1971 to 1995. However, the name atop this list of SEC coaches entered the picture in 2000 and reestablished the Bayou Bengal Brand.



"Nick Saban won more games in his first year (8) than LSU had the two previous, but so much for Saban, who is ranked No. 1 on this list.



"The Hat has maintained a high level of success with four 10-win seasons in six years. The players love him, and he is certainly an entertaining character. He is a fantastic recruiter who has assembled arguably the best roster in the country. However, Miles is credited with having the worst BCS performance in the series' 14-year history in the 21-0 loss to Alabama. Miles and Saban will be eternally linked in the annals of SEC football, and relatively speaking, Miles is one of the better coaches in the nation.. But in the Southeast, the stakes -- and standards -- are higher (sometimes unfairly so), and after LSU became the first two-loss team to win a national title. Saban has been the far superior coach. Miles has lost 12 games to Saban's six since 2007, and with what could be perceived as the best roster in the nation, three losses per season isn't getting it done."

The USA men close out their exhibition tour on Tuesday night against Spain at Barcelona. Coach K has had nothing but positive things to say about Anthony Davis, the Hornets' unibrow big man. Davis is a developing pro. He was the best college player in the country -- by far. As he continues to earn experience in games and learn from the best teammates in the world, Davis should carve out an even bigger role on Mike Krzyzewski's squad. Davis looks already looks like belongs on the court alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durrant, Chris Paul and the rest of the best healthy players that the U.S. has to offer....