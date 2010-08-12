Are Louisiana US Senate Race TV Commercials By Vitter And Melancon In Honest Parallels?

The Louisiana US Senate race 2010 or the "main match" is now running in parallel with both David Vitter and Charlie Melancon taking to the television airwaves.

Democrat Melancon released a television commercial this week and in it, he is saying that his opponent, Republican Vitter has not been honest to the people of Louisiana. In the commercial, called "Honest", the Congressman quickly refers to Vitter and then talks about himself in an introductory manner.

David Vitter, today released his television ad called "Parallel Univere". In doing so, Vitter attempts to contrast the hardships of the average citizens to those who are benefiting from Melancon's votes Vitter once again is trying to link Melancon to President Obama and "wasteful spending" and he takes a swipe at the congressman by suggesting Melancon is not sensitive to the Louisiana citizens but to his own personal perks.

Over the past couple of weeks, the political debate has been over the BP oil spill and the moratorium. However, in the first "dueling" tv ads, Melancon is claiming Vitter cannot be trusted and the democrat is a political moderate. Vitter continues the theme that he has been presenting against Melancon throughout the election.

