Group Meeting In Panama City To Tell Obama “Truth” About Gulf Oil Disaster

Agroup called Stop The Gulf Oil Disaster, intends to tell President “Obama Truth About Ongoing Oil disaster” as they meet in Panama city Florida on Sunday. In an email press release, the group are holding an event called “Trawlin' For Hope in Panama City Beach, FL with Gulf Coast Fishermen”. On Saturday, Obama and family travelled to the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. The group among other issues supports stopping oil drilling and the use of dispersants.



As part of its agenda, the group claims the following on its web site:

We Aim to STOP this disaster!

Provisional Demands on BP and Obama Administration



1) Stop oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. Full compensation, retraining, and new employment for all affected.



2) Immediately end use of dispersants. Fund all necessary scientific and medical research on human and environmental impact of dispersants and make public all findings. Immediately begin remediation of damage caused by dispersants.



3) The government and entire oil industry must allocate all necessary resources to stop and clean up the blowout gusher, prevent oil from hitting shore, protect wildlife, treat injured wildlife, and repair all devastation. Full support, including by compensation and a major public works program, must be given to peoples’ efforts on all these fronts and to save the Gulf.



4) No punishment to those taking initiative independent of BP and the government to protect the environment and public health; no gag orders on people hired, contracted, or who volunteer. Those responsible for this crime against the environment and the people should be prosecuted.



5) Full mobilization of scientists and engineers. Complete transparency and disclosure of all information and documentation, including scientific and technical data, concerning every aspect of this disaster.



6) Full compensation for all losing livelihood and income from the disaster.



7) Immediately provide all necessary medical services to those suffering direct and indirect health effects from the oil disaster. Immediately protect the health of and provide all necessary equipment for everyone involved in clean up operations. Full disclosure of medical and scientific studies concerning the impacts of the oil disaster.

