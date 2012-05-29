ABC26 Chat Today: Outrage in New Orleans--Times Picayune and Louisiana

The TP downsizing but going digital is the topic of the day as Jeff Crouere, radio talk show host, columnist and political analyst for WGNO-TV hosts an online chat with the publisher of Bayoubuzz, Stephen Sabludowsy to discuss the ramifications of the New Orleans Times Picayune’s decision.

The New Orleans Times Picayune announcement that it would be downsizing its current operation and moving more to a digital format than ever before is still sending shockwaves throughout the journalism industry nationally. It is also still creating plenty of speculation regarding whether the move will hurt the local community more than help. The program is advertised by the television station as "Ringside Politics webchat: Outrage in New Orleans as the Times-Picayune newspaper ends daily editions, but can papers survive in the digital age?"

Sabludowsy is the founder of the Louisiana Digital Media law which is now helping to create significant job gains in one of the fastest growing industries in the state. That law is a vehicle for enabling economic growth and change in the region. Recently, Sabludowsky was quoted in a PressreleaseBuzz (PressReleaseBuzz) “call for action”:

It is obvious that the TP won't be the last to reduce, retool or even shut down.

We cannot change the future, which is online media, nor should we. However, we can change Louisiana's digital landscape and position in that future so we all have a better chance to survive tomorrow.

Due to the importance of the role of the media, I believe we need to have a hard discussion about the future of media, advertising and related technologies and infrastructure in Louisiana.

I am asking for others to help be involved in this discussion which will be both online and offline. Details will soon follow.

So, log on to ABC26.com at 11:30 am Wednesday morning (today) to join the online discussion.

Topics will include the future of journalism, the TP, digital communications and more. Bring your questions.