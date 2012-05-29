ABC26 Chat Today: Outrage in New Orleans--Times Picayune and Louisiana

Sabludowsy is the founder of the Louisiana Digital Media law which is now helping to create significant job gains in one of the fastest growing industries in the state. That law is a vehicle for enabling economic growth and change in the region. Recently, Sabludowsky was quoted in a PressreleaseBuzz (PressReleaseBuzz) “call for action”:
It is obvious that the TP won't be the last to reduce, retool or even shut down.
We cannot change the future, which is online media, nor should we. However, we can change Louisiana's digital landscape and position in that future so we all have a better chance to survive tomorrow.
Due to the importance of the role of the media, I believe we need to have a hard discussion about the future of media, advertising and related technologies and infrastructure in Louisiana.
I am asking for others to help be involved in this discussion which will be both online and offline. Details will soon follow.
