Jindal appoints Egan to Regents, Bollinger to Police Commission, picks others

Today, Governor Bobby Jindal announced the appointments (and reappointments) to various boards and commissions. Included in the list are the prominent names of Pamela Egan and Boysie Bollinger.

Jindal named Egan to the Board of Regents replacing Robert Bruno.

Bollinger has been named to the Louisiana State Police Commission

In prematurely departing from his position on the Board of Regents due to unfortunate death of a family member, Bruno said in the announcement “It’s been an honor to serve the people of Louisiana and work to improve our state’s higher education system. This has been a difficult year for my family and the position requires someone’s complete attention. Pamela is a great pick for the board and I know she will serve the people of Louisiana well. Being a member of the Board of Regents has been one of the greatest honors I have had and I appreciate the Governor’s appointment.”

Egan is the co-owner of Egan Wellness Clinic, where she is a nurse practitioner. She is also the co-owner of Egan Healthcare Services. Egan will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 1st Congressional District, as required by statute.

Donald “Boysie” Bollinger is the Chairman, President, and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards, Inc. Bollinger will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 1st Congressional District, as required by statute.

Jindal also named W. Lloyd Grafton, of Ruston ,to the police commission. Grafton is an Assistant Professor at the University of Louisiana Monroe. He will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 5th Congressional District, as required by statute.

The Governor also reappointed Jay Shames to the Health Education Authority of Louisiana (HEAL). Shames is a pulmonologist and internal medicine specialist

