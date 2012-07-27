  • You are here:  
CNN's Bombshell, Walton retiring, shows liberal media bombing

liberal-media-biasToday, CNN President Jim Walton, a 30-year veteran of the network, announced his retirement at the end of the year.  

In his announcement, Walton admitted that the network “needs new thinking,” which is quite an understatement. The network has descended into the depths of despair after years as the undisputed news giant at the top of the ratings.  In fact, Ted Turner, the founder of CNN, invented the cable news format in the 1980’s. The network created such iconic programs as “Crossfire” and was must-see viewing for Americans interested in politics and news coverage.  

 

Today, the network is a joke with a team of left wing anchors pursuing a very obvious political agenda. All of the evening hosts from Erin Burnett to Piers Morgan to Anderson Cooper are liberals who masquerade as independent and fair journalists. CNN boasts that it is an independent, honest and fair network that is not tied to any political agenda. The problem is that the network’s rhetoric does not match the reality of what viewers observe on air. Their left wing bias is easily detected in type of stories they cover to the slant in news coverage to the preponderance of liberal guests who are given excessive amounts of air time.  

Republicans, conservatives, independents and moderate Democrats who want fair and balanced news coverage are abandoning CNN in droves. Today, the network is at a 21 year low in total audience and is routinely running well behind Fox News and even the far left network, MSNBC. It is quite pathetic that CNN cannot beat a network that has given a disgraced race hustler like Reverend Al Sharpton a prime spot in their line-up.  

CNN is not alone among tradition news outlets who are suffering in today’s new media environment. This week, liberal magazine Newsweek announced that they are abandoning their print editions for a strictly on-line edition. In New Orleans, the liberal Times Picayune newspaper, owned by the Newhouse family, announced they will shift to a three day a week print schedule.  

While some of these announcements are due to the shift to on-line and mobile news delivery, liberal bias is certainly another reason why the once mighty media giants are falling.  

The ratings are falling across the board for the broadcast television networks, both in morning and evening news shows. These programs were once considered by many to be “appointment” television; today they are an afterthought.  

When viewers do stumble across such broadcasts, they are likely to see bias. In recent days, ABC News has been rocked by a scandal involving investigative reporter Brian Ross. He inaccurately linked the Colorado Movie shooter to the Tea Party. Of course there was no connection and the reporter had to apologize for his biased piece of “journalism.”  

In his rush to trash the Tea Party movement, Ross forgot the journalistic credo of “accuracy, accuracy, accuracy.” While he is not alone among well-known figures that mistakenly link the Tea Party to violence, Ross is certainly the most disappointing one to be added to this Hall of Shame. We can expect lamebrain Hollywood stars like Sean Penn and Morgan Freeman to make such idiotic linkages, but not supposed objective and respected members of the media.  

It is no wonder that Americans are abandoning networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN. Why should viewers rely on stiff, liberal anchors like NBC’s Brian Williams to tell them what news is and what to think? Today, they can investigate their own news stories on the Internet and entirely bypass the liberal media structure.  

Americans are becoming sophisticated enough to spot bias in the coverage and analysis of news events. Thus, the ratings for CNN and the broadcast networks are down and they will continue to fall.  

Every day more Americans are receiving their news from not only Internet sites, but also talk radio and Fox News, a cable network that strives to be fair and balanced and present both sides of political issues.  

The heyday of CNN, newspapers and magazines is over. These old forms of biased journalism are in decline. The change should be a welcome one for all Americans who want both fair and objective news coverage. 

 

 

Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

