Jindal appoints to Board of Regents, Gaming, Levee Districts, Home Inspectors

Today, Governor Bobby Jindal announced appointments to the Board of Regents, Gaming and control board, Pontchartrain levee district, Board of Home inspectors and other state agencies:.

Appointments are:

Mark Abraham, of Lake Charles, is a Managing Partner of Gulf Island Shrimp and Seafood and Big Easy Foods. Abraham will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 7th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Raymond J. Brandt, of Metairie, is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brandt Management, Ltd. and Ray Brandt Automotive Group. Brandt is also a licensed CPA and attorney. Brandt will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 1st Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Note: According to campaign records, Brandt through his different legal entities has contributed $25,000 to Jindal campaigns since June 2007.

In addition, Jindal made other appointments today. Here are some of the more high-profile picks:

Louisiana Gaming and Control Board

Claude Mercer, of Rayville, is a retired Louisiana State Police Major. Mercer will be appointed to serve as an at-large member representing the 5th Congressional District, as required by statute.

Pontchartrain Levee District Board of Commissioners

Ricky Bosco, of Destrehan, is the President of Bosco Brothers International. Bosco will be reappointed to serve to serve as a representative from St. Charles Parish, nominated by one or more of the legislators in the district, as required by statute.

Michael DeLaune, of Gonzales, is an operator with CF Industries, a fertilizer company. DeLaune will be reappointed to serve as a representative from the Louisville, New Orleans, and Texas Railway Company, as required by statute.

Leonard “LC” Irvin, of Darrow, is employed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Irvin will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the Illinois Central Railroad Company, as required by statute.

Marty Poche, of Gramercy, is the Office Manager for Superior Office Products. Poche will be reappointed to serve as a representative of St. James Parish, nominated by one or more of the legislators in the district, as required by statute.

Jerry Savoy, of St. Amant, is a process technician with Occidental Corporation, an oil and gas company. Savoy will be reappointed to serve as a representative of Ascension Parish, nominated by one or more of the legislators in the district, as required by statute.

Allen St. Pierre, Sr., of Reserve, is a veteran of the United States Army. St. Pierre will be reappointed to serve as a representative of St. John the Baptist Parish, nominated by one or more of the legislators in the district, as required by statute.

Alice Fredlund, of Baton Rouge, is a teacher for the River City Quilt Guild. Fredlaund will be appointed to serve as a representative of East Baton Rouge Parish, nominated by one or more of the legislators in the district, as required by statute.

Louisiana board of home inspectors

Appointments to the State Board of Home Inspectors:

Keith Blanchard, of Milton, is the Owner of Acadian Home Inspectors. Blanchard will be appointed to serve as a member from the 7th Congressional District selected from nominations by the board of directors of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Society of Home Inspectors, the Louisiana Realtors Association, the Louisiana Homebuilders Association, and the Louisiana Mortgage Bankers Association, as required by statute.

Kevin Dinkel, of Baton Rouge, is the Owner of Advantage Services, Inc. Dinkel will be appointed to represent the 6th Congressional District selected from nominations by the board of directors of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Society of Home Inspectors, the Louisiana Realtors Association, the Louisiana Homebuilders Association, and the Louisiana Mortgage Bankers Association, as required by statute.

Friedrich “Fritz” Gurtler, of New Orleans, is the Vice President of Gurtler Brothers Consultants, Inc. Gurtler will be appointed to serve as a member from the 1st Congressional District selected from nominations by the board of directors of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Society of Home Inspectors, the Louisiana Realtors Association, the Louisiana Homebuilders Association, and the Louisiana Mortgage Bankers Association, as required by statute.