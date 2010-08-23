Governor Jindal Breaks Ground On New Louisiana NSF Polymer Site Written by {ga=staffwriters}

Today, Governor Bobby Jindal broke ground on on NSF's Holding Co.'s polymer manufacturing facility in Iberville Parish which will operate under the name Flopam, Inc.



Governor Jindal said, “Since day one, we have aggressively pursued new business development prospects so that we can create good paying jobs for our people. Flopam’s decision to invest in the capital region is a major economic development win for Louisiana. The company could have gone anywhere in the country, but they recognized that we are creating a new frontier for business opportunity in Louisiana. Most importantly, this new investment by Flopam means that we’re continuing to create more opportunity for our people so they can pursue their dreams right here at home. We’ve made incredible progress in just the past two years, but we will not rest until we can create a better Louisiana for our children.”



Trade and Industry Development magazine named this project by SNF among the top 15 new Corporate Investment projects announced in the U.S. for 2009



Once completed, the facility will represent a capital investment of approximately $350 million, and will be built in phases over the next five years with the first unit expected to begin operating by late 2011. Once it is fully operational, Flopam’s facility will create over 500 new, direct jobs, at an average salary of at least $57,400 plus benefits, and employ 100 permanent contractors. During the five-year construction period, Flopam also expects to create 250 construction-related jobs, and make significant expenditures with local and state vendors.



“This facility is the largest, single greenfield investment in the history of our company,” said Nichols. “We’ve reached this significant point in our project with the tremendous support from the State of Louisiana and so many individuals in Iberville Parish. We look forward to executing our construction plans over the next few years and having a lasting impact on the parish and state.”



Flopam will produce acrylamide monomer and polyacrylamide powders packaged in bags or supersacks at its Plaquemine facility. Polyacrylamide is a water-soluble polymer that is commonly used to assist in removing impurities from water and in wastewater treatment applications. It is also used in oil and natural gas drilling and has achieved success in enhanced oil recovery.



An economic-impact analysis conducted by LSU in 2009 determined that the facility will provide an injection of more than $3..7 billion in new, state economic output from 2010 to 2025. According to the analysis, the new, direct jobs will create approximately 900 new, indirect jobs for a total of 1,400 permanent new jobs in Louisiana, making Flopam one of Louisiana’s top 125 economic-driver firms based on direct and indirect job impact.



LED Secretary Stephen Moret said, “This project was one of the largest corporate investments announced in the U.S. in 2009, and we are going to continue aggressively attracting new business investment to our state so that we can position Louisiana to outperform the South and the U.S. on a regular basis. We look forward to continuing to support SNF as they complete development of this huge project.”



During the company’s site-selection process, state and local officials developed a customized incentive package to help secure the project. If all performance requirements are met, Flopam will receive a state incentive package worth approximately $39.1 million, including a performance-based grant of $26.3 million for a rail spur and other site infrastructure, as well as performance-based incentive payments of $1.28 million per year for the first 10 years of the project. Iberville Parish is contributing $1 million to fund public infrastructure, including an access road. SNF also is expected to take advantage of LED’s Quality Jobs program.



LSU also estimated that this project will result in $107 million in new state tax revenue, as well as $29.9 million in new local tax revenue, from 2010 to 2025, which is the contract term for the associated cooperative endeavor agreement. These estimates exclude property taxes and corporate income taxes.



SNF selected Iberville Parish as the winning plant site in 2009 after an extensive and competitive, multi-state evaluation of potential candidates. Prior to selecting Louisiana, SNF considered sites located in three other states.



SNF Holding Co. is the American subsidiary of the French company SNF Floerger. SNF is major manufacturer of water-soluble polymers and specializes in serving the municipal, industrial and wastewater treatment industries as well as a wide array of specialty applications. Water-soluble polymers from SNF are in use in municipal waste, industrial waste and wastewater treatment facilities around the world.





