9/11 Muslim Mosque Creates Shocking Political Passions

However, a broader and possibly a much more important question involves how Americans are impacted by the muslim mosque conflict and how we are treating one another over difficult and sensitive issues--especially those that involve nationality and religion.

The narrow issue in this debate is whether a muslim community center and mosque should be allowed in close proximity to Ground Zero.

The entire New York Muslim Mosque debate has generated a tremendous amount of fervor, hatred, suspicion, and anger among Americans and against muslims.

Here is a video that was sent to me related to a recent rally in New York involving a holocaust survivor . Bayoubuzz urges you to view the video but we warn you that it is shocking and full of expletives. The video is important for many reasons because it demonstrates how much this post 9/11 mosque question is affecting the American psyche.

Bayoubuzz does not necessarily support the positions taken by the individuals in the video or by the person posting the youtube video.

In other to achieve some balance in this debate, Bayoubuzz is also presenting this video for review. The featured part of the video is in the beginning. It also contains graphic content.

After viewing the video, ask yourself this question—How important will the NY City Ground Zero Mosque issue be during the upcoming national elections? Feel free to comment on our Buzzbacks below or on our BuzzForum

by Stephen Sabludowsky