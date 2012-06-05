Bottom line: New Orleans Saints Drew Brees puts self first

It follows: Headlines can be misleading, intentionally, or otherwise. Monday's development in the bounty case -- the decision by Stephen Burbank to reject one of the grievances filed by the NFLPA on behalf of the suspended players -- has been interpreted by many as a decision that the appeals have failed and that the suspensions will be served.

That's not what it means.

While Burbank has the sole ability to determine whether teams have violated the salary cap via additional payments to players accused of funding the alleged bounty pool since the players aren't "teams."

So, as badly as you want all of this to be over with, there's still a long way to go.

Drew Brees' popularity in New Orleans insulates him from criticism from the Who Dat Nation for being a holdout.

Say the Saints and you think of Drew Brees and his amazing, cerebral passing game. Brees is missing OTAs as he looks to get a new long-term contract. However, he talks to his backup Chase Daniel daily about practices and how the team is looking.

Brees is always praised for his work ethic, his drive, his dedication to the game and the city, but more importantly, for his production. He is a true star. He is a favorite son, but like other NFL players, he is also about himself. These are the earning years. Go for the cash-dash.

Brees is acting like most holding out players. He wants to earn big cash while he still can.

As we know, Brees has been tendered a one-year franchise tag that would pay him $16.371 million if he signed it. He said he won't sign the franchise tag contract. He wants a long-term deal worth $60 million or so in guaranteed money. Who wouldn't? Brees has said he has not released any contract figures, and we know neither has Saints GM Mickey Loomis. So figures being used in contract discussions are pure speculation and based on nothing factual.

The Saints reportedly are using their franchise number to negotiate a long-term deal for the quarterback, offering an average of about $19 million a season. Brees is seeking something above $20 million a year and the two sides are said to be $2 million per season apart.

The Saints know Brees loves football too much to sit out.

The Saints need Brees more now than ever to help smooth the mess BountyGate has become, and it won't go away. With coach Sean Payton out, Brees is the offense.

This has become a sales deal When negotiating a sale,, you know the strategy is that whoever speaks first, after silence, gives in to the other side.

Brees is hiding behind the "I-care-about-the-city" BS. He's also, a favorite of many in the national media, and that's why he often gets a pass from some. They love him as a player.

What's not to like about Brees? In New Orleans he stands on a pedestal higher than the Mecedes-Benz Superedome.

Where do the negotiations stand now? The Saints have made him a fair offer and he's dug in for more.

Stay tuned.

From ESPN:

Assuming Brees’ contract situation gets resolved, Chase Daniel will step into the backup role. If there’s been one silver lining to a very difficult offseason for the Saints, it’s that Daniel has had a chance to get first-team reps in the offseason program. That’s great experience for a guy who has attempted only eight passes in three NFL seasons. Teammates and coaches say they’ve been impressed with how Daniel has handled the offense. Like Brees, he is undersized, but the Saints must like something about him because they’ve kept him around. The increased practice time can only make the Saints feel more comfortable about Daniel if he has to play. The Saints have a great supporting cast on offense, so Daniel could have some success if he is forced into action.

If Jon Vilma's lawsuit against Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL for defamation makes it to trial, the league could be forced by the legal system to produce evidence why Vilma was suspended. But I'm thinking that if the NFL really has all the evidence it says it has, why not make it at least some of it public? Vilma and his lawyer, Peter Ginsberg, aren't the only ones calling for the NFL to produce evidence. There are tons of Saints fans screaming to see the evidence...



Although Darren Sproles set an NFL single-season record by gaining 2,696 all-purpose yards, he wants to do more this season. He wants more "hard-nosed" carries. "I only had certain types of runs and I want to go in and run power plays sometimes. That will keep the defenses honest." If all goes to plan in the Saints' backfield, Sproles should actually be in for fewer straight-ahead carries this season. Sproles' receiving skills will keep as an every-week starter in fantasy leagues. How did the Chargers let this guy get away?..



Veteran agent Jack Bechta on one reason why some NFL players go broke: "Money comes too easy and too fast. First it's a college scholarship, cash from uncles during college, advanced stipends from agents and financial advisers. A large signing bonus. When money comes fast and easy, the assumption is life will always be that way. Many think that starting a profitable business or landing a high-paying job will be easy after football. Why not, everything else came easy right? Wrong! Players have a rude awakening when they can't even land a coaching job after their career ends and don't properly prepare for starting a second career."...



