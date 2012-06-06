Gov. Jindal Picks McCollister, Jacobs, Duplesis and George to LSU Board

The board is composed of fifteen gubernatorial appointments which are subject to senate confirmation and one student member who serves a one year term. Members include: two members appointed from each congressional district and one member appointed from the state at-large serving six year terms. Appointments to the LSU Board of Supervisors: Stanley Jacobs, of New Orleans, is a Managing Partner of Jacobs, Manuel, Kain & Aamodt. Jacobs will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 1st Congressional District, as required by statute. Ann Duplessis, of New Orleans, is the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the City of New Orleans, and is a former Louisiana State Senator. Duplessis will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 2nd Congressional District, as required by statute. Dr. John George, Jr., of Shreveport, is the Owner and Manager of G6 Management and was a co-founder of LifeCare Management Service, LLC. George will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 4th Congressional District, as required by statute.