Gov. Jindal Picks McCollister, Jacobs, Duplesis and George to LSU Board

|The goal of the Louisiana State University (LSU) Board of Supervisors is to provide leadership and support for the LSU System. The board aids the LSU System in the development of intellectual and professional programs of instruction, research, and public service, works to increase opportunities for students, and enhances services to the community and the state.
|The board is composed of fifteen gubernatorial appointments which are subject to senate confirmation and one student member who serves a one year term. Members include: two members appointed from each congressional district and one member appointed from the state at-large serving six year terms. Appointments to the LSU Board of Supervisors: Stanley Jacobs, of New Orleans, is a Managing Partner of Jacobs, Manuel, Kain & Aamodt. Jacobs will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 1st Congressional District, as required by statute. Ann Duplessis, of New Orleans, is the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the City of New Orleans, and is a former Louisiana State Senator. Duplessis will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 2nd Congressional District, as required by statute. Dr. John George, Jr., of Shreveport, is the Owner and Manager of G6 Management and was a co-founder of LifeCare Management Service, LLC. George will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 4th Congressional District, as required by statute.
|Rolfe McCollister, of Baton Rouge, is president and founder of Louisiana Business, Inc. which publishes the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report (since 1982), 225 magazine, inRegister magazine and Daily Report online news. He previously served on the LSU Board of Supervisors from 1988 to 1994. McCollister will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 6th Congressional District, as required by statute.
McCollister served as the Jindal Campaign Treasurer during the 2007 gubernatorial election and later wss appointed as the Chairperson of the Jindal transition team prior to the first administration.
