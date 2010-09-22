Jefferson Parish Council Votes Yes To Fat City Ordinance

The controversial debate over the future of Fat City, a district in Metairie near Lakeside Shopping, once dominated by disco dancing and bars will be undergoing major change.

The Jefferson Parish Council unanimously passed a very controversial ordinance designed to radically change the character and terrain of Fat City into a new modern area populated with less more family-oriented environment.

The ordinance establishes new closing times for bars and restrictions on other types of businesses.

The ordinance was supported by popular Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Newell Normand.

Opponents of the ordinance claim that the process was controlled by the political elite, the parish government were denying them a seat at the table and the bar owners were suddenly being targetted with audits.