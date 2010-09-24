  • You are here:  
Interior Sec. Salazar, Bromwich To Testify About BP Spill

WASHINGTON – Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, Deputy Secretary of the Interior David J. Hayes, and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement (BOEM) Director Michael R. Bromwich will testify before the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling on Monday, September 27, 2010 at 2:30 pm EDT.

 

They will discuss the Department’s response to the spill, the ongoing comprehensive reform of the offshore oil and gas regulatory framework and environmental recovery efforts in the Gulf of Mexico.

The hearing will be in Washington DC and will be webcasted live at http://www.oilspillcommission.gov/

