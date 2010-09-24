Interior Sec. Salazar, Bromwich To Testify About BP Spill

The hearing will be in Washington DC and will be webcasted live at http://www.oilspillcommission.gov/
WASHINGTON – Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, Deputy Secretary of the Interior David J. Hayes, and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement (BOEM) Director Michael R. Bromwich will testify before the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling on Monday, September 27, 2010 at 2:30 pm EDT.
