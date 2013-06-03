Hysterical Political Punches in Baton Rouge Thursday

After the we found legislature punches through its spring's session on Thursday, Jeff Crouere and BayouBuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky will be serving a different type of punch but this time in Baton Rouge, the state's Capitol.

On one side of the ring is Crouere and the other side are Baton Rouge political finest and more. well, not really a rating but read on, as explained by Jeff Crouere:



Dear Friend of Politics with a Punch,

Join us on Thursday June 6 for another unforgettable edition of Politics with a Punch, our local version of “Politically Incorrect.” It is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our state and nation. We place a premium on having a good time and expect plenty of laughs as we discuss the controversies and the outrageous antics of our state leaders and newsmakers.

We launched Politics with a Punch in April of 2002 and have enjoyed 11 years of great times thanks to our awesome panelists and faithful patrons. This next event is a very special show, our Baton Rouge Edition!

It will be held at the beautiful Lobby Café, 340 Florida Street, Baton Rouge. This outstanding venue offers plenty of available parking, a superb staff and tremendous amenities for Punch patrons. It has been recently renovated and looks outstanding. Join us for this special program and enjoy another fabulous panel.

The doors open at 6 p.m. for Punch Happy Hour as the Lobby Café bar will offer a delicious menu of specialty drinks for our patrons. As an added treat, dining will be available for our patrons at the Lobby Café. After our event ends, we invite you to stay with us for cocktails and socializing with our fellow patrons and panelists.

Our show will begin at 7:00 p.m. As usual, we have picked an outstanding panel with some of our favorite all-stars plus some exciting newcomers. Check out our exceptional line-up of celebrities for this BATON ROUGE SHOW:

Stephen Sabludowsky, Attorney, Publisher of Bayoubuzz and founder of Politics with a Punch

Woody Jenkins, Editor and Publisher of Capital City News

Roy Fletcher, Award Winning Political Consultant

Bernie Pinsonat, Premier Political Pollster and Analyst

Chad Rogers, Publisher of the Dead Pelican.com Website

Roger Villere, Chairman of Louisiana Republican Party

Comedian Skip Guidry

Surprise Guest: Outstanding Comedian/Entertainer

We’ll discuss…. Session Highlights and Lowlights; Fiscal Hawks vs. Gov. Jindal; Budget Blues; Race Injected in Medicaid Expansion Debate; Karen Carter Peterson Makes National News; LA State Senator Makes History with Party Switch; Voucher Money Troubles; No to Tweets and Yes to Lifetime Concealed Carry Permits; Landrieu Race a Toss-up; Governor’s Race Already Begins; Is Vitter the Favorite? Will Jindal Actually Run for President? Along with more great topics, as always, it will be a Prime Time for Punch!

With so much serious discussion, it is helpful once a month to be able to poke fun at some of the hilarious, insane and unpredictable events which occur in this state. Since 2002, along with Steve Sabludowsky of Bayoubuzz.com, I have been a part of one political tradition that has grown into quite aRoger Hillarysuccess story.

In our eleven years of promoting good natured hilarity, we have featured some of the top political, business, comedic, media and entertainment talent in Louisiana. I am honored to host Politics with a Punch, an event which has attracted sell-out crowds for the past several years.

Tickets are only $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, please RSVP by sending me an e-mail reply. You can also purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:

For e-mail reservations, I need to know the number of people in your party as the tickets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

At Punch, we guarantee everyone will have a good time, and anyone who has attended one of our events can attest to that fact.

For more information, call me at #504-669-6076.

Thanks again for your support of Politics with a Punch. Without you and other friends, we could not have such successful events each and every month.

Hope to see you Thursday night at the fabulous LOBBY CAFÉ IN BATON ROUGE!

Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and networking at the exquisite Lobby Café in downtown Baton Rouge.

Bayoubuzz.com publisher Stephen Sabludowsky, Jim Brown and Jeff Crouere discussed some of these issues and more in a recent Google hangout.

