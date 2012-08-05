Attorney: Sinkhole, “environmental trainwreck that is the Jindal administration”

In a blog post, Smith said, “So you might think that given the gravity of the crisis now, Louisiana officials would spring into action — especially when subsequent reports revealed that the sinkhole is also shifting some of the gas pipelines that criss-cross the Bayou Corne area, raising the risk of a catastrophic explosion. But if you think that, you haven’t been watching the environmental trainwreck that is the Jindal administration. Officials have been slow to divert traffic from the affected area, and now they’ve blocked the public from seeing real time information about possible methane hazards”
Smith also said, “I don’t believe a word they say about the environmental or human health risk of this mounting disaster. I’m sure this industry told the regulators and the public that these operations were perfectly safe. This is the same storyline that BP used for its Gulf of Mexico operations and the frackers are using today. The State of Louisiana approved these operations, negligently monitored them, and is now expected to be truthful about it. Fat chance — with the lawsuit bullseye squarely on the Jindal administration.”
According to news reports, “. Louisiana Highway 70 crosses over the pipeline and the fear is that - if the 36-inch pipeline breaks - there could be an explosion.”
The Assumption Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness says the highway will stay closed until gas is removed from that line, owned by Crosstex Energy LP, and one owned by Acadian Gas Pipeline LLC of Thibodaux.
Both companies say they are working on it.
According to Assumption Parish Police Jury, LA 70 will reamin closed throughout the evening with the possibility of being opened at midnight.
|
|
|
Want political or elections business?
Post your free or paid listings
|
US Political News
Louisiana Political News
|Want more Louisiana news?
|Louisiana News
|Baton Rouge News
Signup for Our Newsletter
Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.
Bayoubuzz StaffThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
- Here's the drawing of man allegedly threatened Stormy Daniels
- Gov. Edwards slams House Appropriations for budget vote; LAGOP chair questions cliff
- Old New Orleans Times Picayune building repurposed for Driver Shack, fore!
- Insurance Commissioner Donelon backs state-wide reinsurance pool health legislation
- Louisiana Sen. Kennedy has face-time on Face The Nation, talking Facebook, Pruitt