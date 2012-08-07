Edwin Edwards' wife Trina posts on Facebook about hopes for baby

Only moments ago, Trina Scott Edwards the wife of Edwin Edwards, former Governor of Louisiana, posted the following on her Facebook page to explain what is in her heart now that she and her husband have disclosed they want to have a baby and plan to make the effort in October.

As Edwards made his 85th birthday today, the couple made this future family plan public.

While Trina Edwards is 32, they plan to be untraditional in their attempts to expand their family.

According to Fox 8, "Trina Scott Edwards tells FOX 8 they've been discussing it for awhile. Now, they plan to take steps to make it happen using in vitro fertilization with Edwards frozen sperm in October."

The couple married last year shortly after the governor was released from federal prison.

Trina Edwards, who frequently posts on Facebook to her loyal "friends" said at the bottom of what she called a "rant", "We are happy with our decision to try and have a baby and are not at all ashamed of what we are doing. I can’t wait to begin trying in October and am excited about the possibility of having another child."

Here is her "rant", um, "post"

I’d like to write my own little “rant”…not to defend our decision to try and have a child because the decision is ours and only ours to make, but rather to let my friends and family know what’s in my heart. I’ve gotten hundreds of private messages, posts, and e-mails from kind hearted, supportive people most of whom I’ve never met. To you all I’d like to say thank you. It’s so great to know there are people in the world that choose to love and be supportive even to a stranger they’ve never met. It would be a much better world if everyone was like you and I feel blessed to have each of you in my life even if it is only as a facebook friend. Many of you have sent messages because you are upset about some of the things people are writing about us on public forums. I appreciate that so many of you are concerned about our feelings, but it doesn’t upset me because I know the truth about my husband, our situation, and myself. I don’t feel those people are intentionally trying to hurt us. Often times people (myself included) say things without realizing the hurt their words might cause and I will chose to use their negativity as a reminder to myself and to teach my children just how important it is to always be kind with words. I will always try my best to never stoop to a level that is beneath me by being ugly and reacting in a negative way. One of the many things I have learned from my sweet, wonderful husband is that always being kind to others (even when they may not deserve it) is a better way to live and I hope to be able to teach this lesson to my children though my actions. I will do my best to lead by example.



I also want to take a few lines to thank my family (including Edwin’s family which I now consider my own) and close friends, all of who have supported me in everything I’ve done even when they didn’t necessarily agree with my choices. I’m so blessed to have such a wonderful support group of loving, compassionate, helpful people. Can’t say thanks enough to you all for always being here when I need you and for never letting me down. I only hope that I’ve been the same for you and I will never ever forget the things each of you have done and continue to do for me on a daily basis. I love you all in a way that is too great to put into words.



Now on to this unfertilized October 2012 egg of mine that’s causing such an uproar (We call her Philadelphia). I have been blessed with two close to perfect children and am very proud of the fact that I managed to raise them to be polite, well-mannered, respectable young men. I thank God for them every day. So many women long to conceive a child and are unable to so I realize just how blessed I am already. Before I met Edwin I had no desire to have any more children, but I feel differently now. I love my husband very much and because of that love I have a strong desire to have a baby with him… After all it is human nature to desire to have a child by a man you love. Should God allow me to be blessed with another child, I will love and care for it just as I have and do my first two children. She will be born to two parents who love each other and who will love her. She will have two wonderful older brothers to look out for her and family and friends to adore and cherish her. Should God have a different plan and we do not conceive a baby I will be grateful to Him for my two sons, my husband, my family, my friends, and the wonderful and fulfilling life I have now. We are happy with our decision to try and have a baby and are not at all ashamed of what we are doing. I can’t wait to begin trying in October and am excited about the possibility of having another child.