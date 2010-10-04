Crouere Looks At Louisiana's Lt. Governor's, Senate and Congress Elections

What will happen this November when republicans, independents and democrats clash in a number of Louisiana elections ranging from Lieutenant Governor to Congress to local battles/

I was not surprised. The two candidates with the most money made the run-off. Usually, in Louisiana, a runoff features one Democrat and one Republican.

What do you think that both Dardenne and Fayard must do now over the next month?



Dardenne is in the driver's seat. Fayard must appeal to Republicans and Independents to compete. Most of the losing candidates will endorse Dardenne.

What impact, if any do you believe the Lt. Governor’s election will have on the US Senate race and the other Congressional races?

Vitter will help Dardenne get out his vote, while Melancon will help Fayard and other Democrats like Cedric Richmond in the 2nd district.

Any early predictions in the 3rd Congressional District election?

Jeff Landry is the strong favorite in the 3rd district.

What about the other Congressional races?

The turnout was only 22 percent on Saturday, but I am confident it will be higher in the 30 percent range on November 2.



