  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Crouere Looks At Louisiana's Lt. Governor's, Senate and Congress Elections
Monday, 04 October 2010 12:45

Crouere Looks At Louisiana's Lt. Governor's, Senate and Congress Elections

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

jeffcrouere_150_200What will happen this November when republicans, independents and democrats clash in a number of Louisiana elections ranging from Lieutenant Governor to Congress to local battles/

Radio talk show host, political consultant and columnist, Jeff Crouere responds to these questions:

Were you surprised with the results in the Lt. Governor’s election?  If so, how were you surprised and if not, why not?

I was not surprised. The two candidates with the most money made the run-off. Usually, in Louisiana, a runoff features one Democrat and one Republican.

What do you think that both Dardenne and Fayard must do now over the next month?

Dardenne is in the driver's seat. Fayard must appeal to Republicans and Independents to compete. Most of the losing candidates will endorse Dardenne.

What impact, if any do you believe the Lt. Governor’s election will have on the US Senate race and the other Congressional races?

Vitter will help Dardenne get out his vote, while Melancon will help Fayard and other Democrats like Cedric Richmond in the 2nd district.

Any early predictions in the 3rd Congressional District election?

Jeff Landry is the strong favorite in the 3rd district.

What about the other Congressional races?

The turnout was only 22 percent on Saturday, but I am confident it will be higher in the 30 percent range on November 2.

Bernie Pinsonat: Louisiana Elections: Dardenne, Fayard, Vitter, Melancon, Congress Elections
Stephen Sabludowsky: Louisiana Lt. Governor's Election: Fayard Vs. Dardenne


Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Karen Carter Peterson or Republican Party: the cry of Obamacare, racism GOP razes Landrieu, Peterson nays, Louisiana legislature battles budget »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1