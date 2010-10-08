Have Louisiana Gov. Jindal To Travel For Endorsements

In recent weeks, our antsy Governor has attended events in Georgia, Minnesota, Ohio, California, and Florida. He will soon attend a GOP event in New Hampshire and endorse another candidate. Obviously, Jindal does not really know these out of state officials he is endorsing, but he is doing what he can to collect political IOU’s. The almost universal feeling among political insiders is that Jindal has aspirations for national office and the Republicans he is supporting may help him attain his goal of reaching the next level.

Governor Bobby Jindal is back to doing what he likes best, traveling across the country attending fundraisers and issuing endorsements. Now that the oil spill is winding down, Jindal is back on the road, where he is most comfortable.

While Jindal flies all over the country endorsing a variety of Republican candidates, there are several GOP candidates in his home state who are involved in run-off elections. Usually, a Republican Governor would not hesitate to endorse quality candidates in his own party running for major offices. On the Democratic side, U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu is endorsing Democratic candidates for Congress and Senate. However, the Governor has refused to endorse anyone in Louisiana this year. No Republicans running for Congress or statewide office have received support from Jindal. So, the Republican Secretary of State running for Lt. Governor and the incumbent Republican U.S. Senator have been ignored by Jindal.

Today, Republican Lt. Governor candidate Jay Dardenne received the endorsement of third place finisher Sammy Kershaw. Dardenne is a long time elected official and is well known to Jindal, but he still refuses to endorse him. In contrast, how well does Jindal know the GOP candidate running for Governor of New Hampshire?

While these Louisiana GOP candidates are the favorites in their races and will likely win without Jindal’s endorsement, his fundraising help could be valuable. Maybe Jindal is refusing to endorse in Louisiana races because he has a lousy record of supporting candidates in his home state. Usually, his candidates lose, but it is odd that this year he is issuing endorsements galore everywhere but in Louisiana. Maybe the real reason for Jindal’s reluctance to endorse in Louisiana races is that these GOP officials cannot help the Governor in his singled minded quest for national office.

It is also revealing that he is traveling so much while there are massive budget problems and unresolved issues with the oil spill. How does Governor Jindal have time to be in New Hampshire, Minnesota and other states when there are so many crises in Louisiana? An engaged Governor would be working on ways to balance the budget. The state has a current budget deficit of $108 million and faces a deficit of possibly $2 billion or more next year. When he is home, Jindal is traveling around in a helicopter and issuing medals to veterans, using every potential opportunity for his own political grandstanding.

Is the public aware of the game that Jindal is playing? Obviously, he has little interest in Louisiana issues. Polls show that Jindal has a high approval rating, which just indicates how many disengaged voters we have in the state. To the insiders who really follow Louisiana politics, most are quite disappointed in the Governor’s performance.

When his book is released, Jindal will go on a nationwide tour and again promote himself to voters across the country as a model of Republican leadership.. In reality, his record has been mostly smoke and mirrors.

He says he is running for Governor in 2011, but few people believe he has any interest in completing two terms as Governor. Why should Louisiana voters elect someone who views this as a part-time job and a stepping stone to greater glory?

Hopefully, viable candidates will emerge to question the Governor on his lack of performance and present the voters of Louisiana with real alternatives.



--

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

How do you feel about Gov. Jindal's travels and his not endorsing Louisiana candidates?



