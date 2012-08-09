Brees, Brady air show grounded as Pats clip New Orleans Saints in a bore, 7-6

Dan Marino, who lost his season record to both Brees and Brady could be smiling as Brees’ hit 1 of 4 for a grand total of four yards while Brady sliced the air for 30 yards in a 4 for 7 passing night.

The Pats, at home, edged out the Saints 7-6 in a baseball game score perfect for on a hot summer night.

The expected Drew Brees, Tom Brady airshow hit the ground in a hard thud as the two NFL offensive giants were dwarfed by New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots defenses.

Perhaps the most excitement of the night was a missed opportunity for the Saints to take the lead.

Sharp-shooter, John Kasay’s 41-yard field goal attempt went wide to the right with 3:07 left.

Here’s how the New Orleans Saints Blog put it:

The Saints (1-1) will return home and continue Training Camp this week prior to facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday night at 7 p.m. (CST/WVUE-FOX8). The Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles in their next preseason game on Monday, Aug. 20, on ESPN.

“The overall execution of our football team, particularly with our defense and our coverage units, really improved from a week ago,” said Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers Joe Vitt. “ We are happy so far with the way we are coming along. We have a big week coming up, this is the last week of training camp. We have a lot of things to get cleaned up. We have a lot of teaching to do. We are excited to do that.”

QB Luke McCown led the Saints’ passing attack, completing 9-of-16 passes for 86 yards. QB Chase Daniel went 4-for-6 for 62 yards including a 30-yard pass to WR Courtney Roby.

RB Joe Banyard was the leader on the ground for the Saints, carrying the ball seven times for 27 yards. RB Travaris Cadet contributed with 26 yards on nine carries.

Cadet also led the team in receptions for the second straight game with six for 29 yards. Roby had five catches for 85 yards and WR Andy Tanner caught four passes for 45 yards.

LB Jonathan Casillas led the team in tackles with seven combined stops (three solo). DE Will Smith recorded a sack and a forced fumble that was recovered by LB Curtis Lofton.

CB Marquis Johnson also registered five tackles (two solo) while recording an interception and pass defense.

And now for the Saints post-game notes:

Saints Postgame Notes

*New Orleans now has a 1-1 record on the preseason. They will return to action next Friday in the home opener in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is 7 p.m. CST.

*The Saints practiced with the New England Patriots for two days before tonight’s contest. This is the second time in three years that the Saints and Patriots have held training camp practices together, the last in 2010 prior to an exhibition game won by the Patriots 27-24 in Foxborough.

*This marked the Saints tenth meeting with the Patriots in the preseason, four in a row in Foxborough. New England leads the overall preseason series 6-4.

*QB Drew Brees played two series’, as he completed one-of-four passes for four yards.

*QB Chase Daniel entered on New Orleans’ third series and played two series’. He finished four of six for 62 yards.

*QB Luke McCown saw his first action as a Saint and of the preseason, completing 9-of-14 passes for 86 yards.

*RB Pierre Thomas carried two times for 18 yards, including a first quarter 13-yard run in limited action.

*Rookie Joe Banyard led Saints runners with 7 carries for 27 yards.

*Active in the passing game, RB Travaris Cadet led New Orleans in receiving for the second straight game with 6 receptions for 29 yards, also adding 26 yards on the ground.

*Seeing extensive action at wide receiver for the second consecutive week, Courtney Roby enjoyed an impressive performance with five receptions for a team-high 85 yards, including a first quarter 30-yard reception on a third-and-22 play.

*The New Orleans starting defense enjoyed an impressive first two series’, while New England’s starting offensive unit was in the game as they recorded one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Overall, the Saints held the Patriots scoreless in the game’s first two quarters, until they surrendered a touchdown with 9:39 remaining in the third quarter. Dating back to the Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, New Orleans had held their opponents scoreless for three consecutive quarters.

*Receiving the starting nod in place of an injured Patrick Robinson , CB Marquis Johnson recorded five tackles (two solo) and picked off New England QB Ryan Mallett near midfield at the two minute warning near the end of the first half

*DE Will Smith sacked New England QB Tom Brady for a 11-yard loss on the Patriots’ first possession, forcing him to fumble and allowing the ball to be recovered by LB Curtis Lofton at the Patriot 34, helping set up a Saints field goal. Lofton also finished second on the Saints with six tackles (two solo).

*LB Jonathan Casillas led the New Orleans defense with seven (three solo) stops.

*K John Kasay booted a first quarter 46-yard field goal to give New Orleans a 3-0 first quarter lead. K Garrett Hartley also hit 27-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter, to put New Orleans within one point at 7-6.

*P Thomas Morstead punted six times for 266 yards (44.3 avg.) with three of his punts going inside the 20-yard line.