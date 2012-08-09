Brees, Brady air show grounded as Pats clip New Orleans Saints in a bore, 7-6

Perhaps the most excitement of the night was a missed opportunity for the Saints to take the lead.
Sharp-shooter, John Kasay’s 41-yard field goal attempt went wide to the right with 3:07 left.
Here’s how the New Orleans Saints Blog put it:
The New England Patriots defeated the New Orleans Saints 7-6 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Thursday night.
The Saints (1-1) will return home and continue Training Camp this week prior to facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday night at 7 p.m. (CST/WVUE-FOX8). The Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles in their next preseason game on Monday, Aug. 20, on ESPN.
“The overall execution of our football team, particularly with our defense and our coverage units, really improved from a week ago,” said Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers Joe Vitt. “ We are happy so far with the way we are coming along. We have a big week coming up, this is the last week of training camp. We have a lot of things to get cleaned up. We have a lot of teaching to do. We are excited to do that.”
QB Luke McCown led the Saints’ passing attack, completing 9-of-16 passes for 86 yards. QB Chase Daniel went 4-for-6 for 62 yards including a 30-yard pass to WR Courtney Roby.
RB Joe Banyard was the leader on the ground for the Saints, carrying the ball seven times for 27 yards. RB Travaris Cadet contributed with 26 yards on nine carries.
Cadet also led the team in receptions for the second straight game with six for 29 yards. Roby had five catches for 85 yards and WR Andy Tanner caught four passes for 45 yards.
LB Jonathan Casillas led the team in tackles with seven combined stops (three solo). DE Will Smith recorded a sack and a forced fumble that was recovered by LB Curtis Lofton.
CB Marquis Johnson also registered five tackles (two solo) while recording an interception and pass defense.
Saints Postgame Notes
*New Orleans now has a 1-1 record on the preseason. They will return to action next Friday in the home opener in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is 7 p.m. CST.
*The Saints practiced with the New England Patriots for two days before tonight’s contest. This is the second time in three years that the Saints and Patriots have held training camp practices together, the last in 2010 prior to an exhibition game won by the Patriots 27-24 in Foxborough.
*This marked the Saints tenth meeting with the Patriots in the preseason, four in a row in Foxborough. New England leads the overall preseason series 6-4.
*The New Orleans starting defense enjoyed an impressive first two series’, while New England’s starting offensive unit was in the game as they recorded one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Overall, the Saints held the Patriots scoreless in the game’s first two quarters, until they surrendered a touchdown with 9:39 remaining in the third quarter. Dating back to the Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, New Orleans had held their opponents scoreless for three consecutive quarters.
