Friday, 08 October 2010 13:17

Is Vitter's Illegal Alien Ad Race-Baiting Or A Welcome Sign?

Senator Vitter is announcing his new TV ad focused upon illegal immigration claiming that Melancon is soft on the issue.

In an e-mail promotion, Vitter states, "I launched a new TV ad highlighting Charlie Melancon’s record of voting to make it easier for illegal immigrants to get taxpayer-funded benefits and welfare. Melancon even voted against allowing police to arrest illegal immigrants.

Thanks to Washington liberals like Charlie Melancon, we might as well put out a welcome sign at our borders.

Watch Welcome Prize Here"

However not everybody is happy with the ad.

According to a Washington Post blog, “The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Louisiana is blasting the new ad, "Welcome Prize," as "demeaning" and "racist."

The blogger also said, “Aside from reproducing a number of racial stereotypes, the ad is also pretty misleading. It highlights mostly symbolic votes that wouldn't have added any actual changes to federal law -- on issues that Melancon, who is basically an immigration hawk, has supported.”

The ad has caused a stir on twitter nationally as arousing a “hot” button issue.  

What do you think about the ad?  Tell us below:

